IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Punjabi University syndicate terminates services of ex-registrar’s son as asst prof
The Punjab government has given the varsity a special grant of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 crore in its budget, earlier this week. (HT file)
The Punjab government has given the varsity a special grant of 90 crore in its budget, earlier this week. (HT file)
others

Punjabi University syndicate terminates services of ex-registrar’s son as asst prof

The syndicate has acted against Dilraj Singh, assistant professor in distance education, on the basis of Supreme Court judgment, which has not granted validity to a MTech degree earned through distance education.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:30 PM IST

Patiala After being given 90 crore as a special grant to bail itself out from a financial mess and improve its administration in the state’s budget, Punjabi University is now moving towards better compliance.

The varsity syndicate has terminated the services of Dilraj Singh, assistant professor in distance education, on the basis of Supreme Court judgment, which has not granted validity to a MTech degree earned through distance education. Dilraj is son of former registrar of the university and was appointed in 2010. The vice-chancellor has signed the minutes of the syndicate proceedings, which were released on Wednesday.

In addition, the university has formed a three-member committee to examine the case of teachers recruited on forged caste certificate. A committee of the university has already recommended action against such teachers by terming them ineligible.

Student union leader Harvinder Singh Sandhu had pointed to the issue of Dilraj and other illegally-appointed teachers.

“The government has given us enough funds. Now, we are duty-bound to run the university. The guilty will face action and those supporting such elements are working against the university. The message from the government is clear that guilty should be punished,” said a university functionary, on the condition of anonymity.

Dilraj had completed his MTech in information technology through distance education from the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Rajasthan, in 2005 with 81%. He was recruited as assistant professor in the university in 2010, while his father was the registrar.

In 2017, while deciding a petition on technical degrees awarded through the distance education mode, the Supreme Court had directed that degrees of the students, who had pursued engineering in academic sessions between 2001-2005 from four deemed universities, including the IASE, stood suspended.

Dilraj moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking the quashing of the public notice issued by All-India Council of Technical Education on December 2, 2017, regarding suspension of degrees on the basis of the SC order. In December 2018, the high court dismissed Dilraj’s petition stating that, “There is no merit in the petition and the issue raised by the petitioner has already been discussed by the SC, which granted no relief in similar petitions.”

Student leader Sandhu expressed thanks to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for acting against the guilty. “The government has given the grant to revive the university, and not to pay salaries to ineligible recruits. I hope honest faculty and non-teaching staff also welcome the decision,” he added. The present registrar of the university, Devinder Singh, could not be contacted for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
others

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Imposition of night curfew within two weeks of limits on gatherings at indoor and outdoor events has led to a rise in cancellations, greatly impacting the district’s hospitality industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
others

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Say got no notice to vacate the structures, while MC claims action came after intimation was given and illegal properties were marked with red paint over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
others

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HC has directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine the rape survivor on Friday itself and submit a report by March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Rahul Raut/HT)
(Rahul Raut/HT)
others

MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary

By Prayag Arora-Desai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The forest department said it has also increased the maximum width of the originally proposed buffer area to a maximum of 3.98km, as compared to 3.5km earlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
others

Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
BPP had rejected the candidate’s form after it was informed by members of the community that one of her proposers had ceased to profess the Zoroastrian faith
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four held for stealing gadgets worth 19 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Police on Thursday arrested four alleged members of a gang that targeted trucks of an e-commerce company loaded with mobile phones and electronic gadgets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township

By Leena Dhankhar, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Four men were injured after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s sector 82
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered a probe in the alleged irregularities in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges which have not paid salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff for months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said FasTag service at the 165km Yamuna Expressway are likely to become functional next week while the operator – Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) – will also install a crash median on the highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Special Task Force (SIT) of Bengaluru police formed to investigate the alleged sex tape scandal involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday questioned four individuals
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi A 60-year-old man died after suffering internal injuries during a scuffle on Tuesday night with his neighbours in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Bengaluru As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases rise in the city, a meeting of senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) on Friday discussed the possibility of taking up Covid-19 testing in crowded places like markets, malls, schools, colleges and marriage halls
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artistes perform during the Freedom @ 75 event at Central Park in Connaught Place.(Raj K Raj)
Artistes perform during the Freedom @ 75 event at Central Park in Connaught Place.(Raj K Raj)
others

Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The government chose March 12 to kick off the celebrations as Mahatma Gandhi had led the Dandi March – the famous civil disobedience movement of our freedom struggle – on this day in 1930.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Two days after returning from a pilgrimage to Tirupati, Lakshmikant Kandugal’s mother passed away
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP