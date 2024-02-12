Pvt bus rams into SRTC bus in Prayagraj, three injured

At least three people, including a child, were injured when a private bus hit a roadways bus, at Lok Sewa Ayog crossing, on Monday night. The private bus involved in the accident in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Following the collision, the roadways bus hit a car in which a groom and his family were seated. The enraged baratis created a ruckus and damaged the private bus. The Civil Lines police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of a private bus lost control over the bus and hit a roadways bus. The roadways bus hit a car in a barat following the collision. Two women and a six-year-old girl in the car received injuries in the incident. The private bus driver fled the spot following the incident.

Sub inspector at Civil Lines police station Amit Kumar said the injured have been admitted to hospital and further investigations were on.