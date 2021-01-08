IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / PWD translocates pipal tree near demolished temple in ChandniChowk to east Delhi
A PWD official said the tree has been transplanted at its subdivision office near Geeta Colony in east Delhi after being removed from the site around 2am Friday.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
A PWD official said the tree has been transplanted at its subdivision office near Geeta Colony in east Delhi after being removed from the site around 2am Friday.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

PWD translocates pipal tree near demolished temple in ChandniChowk to east Delhi

Although the PWD officials said they had taken permission from the forest department and were in line with the law while removing the tree, the Delhi BJP criticised the government for not protecting heritage trees.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:17 AM IST

The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) early Friday morning removed the pipal tree in Chandni Chowk -- located right next to the Hanuman temple that was demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation earlier this week on the orders of the Delhi high court -- and transplanted it at a site in east Delhi. Although the PWD officials said they had taken permission from the forest department and were in line with the law while removing the tree, the Delhi BJP criticised the government for not protecting heritage trees.

A PWD official said the tree has been transplanted at its subdivision office near Geeta Colony in east Delhi after being removed from the site around 2am Friday.

“We had necessary permission for the relocation of the tree from the forest department. It has been transplanted at our subdivision office. Like the temple, the tree was also falling on the right of way and had to be removed,” said the PWD official in charge of the project.

But the BJP took umbrage over the way it was transplanted. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shanker Kapoor, said, “They removed the tree at night. The PWD removed the tree from the site after permission from the government. We condemn the move.”

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said, “This shows that the government is not concerned about heritage trees and the environment.”

The temple, located on the road which is being redesigned only for pedestrians only as part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment plan, was declared “illegal” by the high court and the order for its removal was passed in 2015.

On Sunday, the North corporation had demolished the Hanuman temple in the heritage market in pursuance of the high court order.

This had led to a blame game between the AAP and the BJP. While the AAP blamed the BJP, which is the ruling party in the North corporation for the demolition, the latter blamed the Delhi government for not incorporating the temple and the tree in the redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk.

The Chandni Chowk redevelopment work aims to have a decongested and pedestrianised heritage market along the 1.5km road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid and the project is being executed by Shahjahanbad Redevelopment Corporation.

Both the AAP and the Delhi government refused to comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
At least 35 crows have died in the national capital in the last few days, officials had said on Friday.(PTI Photo )
At least 35 crows have died in the national capital in the last few days, officials had said on Friday.(PTI Photo )
delhi news

Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The Centre has so far confirmed the presence of the disease in six states—Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minimum temperature in the city has remained above normal since January 3 as a result of cloud cover under the influence of successive western disturbances.(HT_PRINT)
The minimum temperature in the city has remained above normal since January 3 as a result of cloud cover under the influence of successive western disturbances.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:39 PM IST
The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, an IMD official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four samples were collected for testing from among these carcasses.
Four samples were collected for testing from among these carcasses.
delhi news

Dead crows in dozens at Mayur Vihar park spark panic, some more found in Dwarka

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 AM IST
While officials of the municipal corporation and residents of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 said about 150 crows had died in the past three or four days, the Delhi government said the number of birds found dead at the three places was below 50.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report with regard to the cases disposed in December 2020 and January 2021 while posting the matter hearing on April 18.
It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report with regard to the cases disposed in December 2020 and January 2021 while posting the matter hearing on April 18.
delhi news

HC asks authorities to ensure speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:04 AM IST
Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for the Delhi High Court, said that six cases have been disposed of from October till date of which two were decided by a sessions judge and rest four by the magistrate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, the OEMs were charging customers <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141.60 (tax not included) and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>991.20 for the sticker and the HSRP set, respectively, the petition has claimed.
However, the OEMs were charging customers 141.60 (tax not included) and 991.20 for the sticker and the HSRP set, respectively, the petition has claimed.
delhi news

HC to hear plea on alleged overcharging of colour coded fuel stickers

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:02 AM IST
During the hearing Kumar’s plea was opposed by senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who appeared for the manufacturers, putting two fellow congressmen against each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On December 29, the DCP said, Jain filed a complaint at the Preet Vihar police station and alleged that he received a threat letter demanding R25 lakh as extortion.(Representative image)
On December 29, the DCP said, Jain filed a complaint at the Preet Vihar police station and alleged that he received a threat letter demanding R25 lakh as extortion.(Representative image)
delhi news

Builder arrested for false complaint

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:56 AM IST
On the alleged instructions of the builder, the contractor had sent a letter through courier to him, threatening that the builder would be killed if 25 lakh was not paid, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DCP Yadav said that keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations the special cell has been carrying out a special drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in Delhi and adjoining states.(Representative image)
DCP Yadav said that keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations the special cell has been carrying out a special drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in Delhi and adjoining states.(Representative image)
delhi news

Interstate gunrunner nabbed in Delhi, 35 illegal pistols recovered

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:49 AM IST
The firearms and bullets were to be sold to different criminals active in Delhi and Haryana, police added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD scientists said winds picked up speed during the day on Friday, due to light rain in some areas of Faridabad on Friday, leading to the dispersion of pollutants.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
IMD scientists said winds picked up speed during the day on Friday, due to light rain in some areas of Faridabad on Friday, leading to the dispersion of pollutants.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Mercury may rise, but air will get cleaner: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:45 AM IST
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that Delhi’s air quality on Friday was 234, in the ‘poor’ category. On Thursday, the AQI was 255, also categorised as ‘poor’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, the drop in poultry prices is yet to reflect in retail markets, even as traders across the city said the number of customers have dipped slightly on Friday in retail as well as wholesale markets.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
However, the drop in poultry prices is yet to reflect in retail markets, even as traders across the city said the number of customers have dipped slightly on Friday in retail as well as wholesale markets.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
delhi news

Poultry prices crash in wholesale markets amid fears of avian flu outbreak

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Cases of bird flu so far have been confirmed in at least six states ---Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hospital currently has 22 intensive care unit beds under the neurosurgery department and 20 under the neurology department, as per the hospital’s website.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
The hospital currently has 22 intensive care unit beds under the neurosurgery department and 20 under the neurology department, as per the hospital’s website.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

18 more ventilators for patients in need of neurosurgery at GB Pant hospital

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:43 AM IST
The other two – Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital and Janakpuri Superspecialty hospital – are autonomous institutes under the Delhi government and charge for certain tests and procedures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination drive might begin Wednesday onwards, HT had reported on Friday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The vaccination drive might begin Wednesday onwards, HT had reported on Friday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
delhi news

Hospitals say dry run was a good practice days ahead of the vaccine roll out

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:37 AM IST
The dry run was mainly to build confidence in the processes, resolve any issues that might arise, and to gain much needed practise in taking care of any adverse events that might happen during the immunisation drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In comparison, there were 75,953 average daily tests conducted the week before and 82,710 tests the week before that.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
In comparison, there were 75,953 average daily tests conducted the week before and 82,710 tests the week before that.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi records less than 500 Covid cases in a first since May last year

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:33 AM IST
The city has conducted around 70,583 tests on an average daily for the last seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier the government’s list of front line workers for vaccination only included police personnel, sanitation workers and civil defence volunteers.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Earlier the government’s list of front line workers for vaccination only included police personnel, sanitation workers and civil defence volunteers.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
delhi news

Teachers to be included as front line workers for vaccination

By Prawesh Lama, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:36 AM IST
The DDMA is chaired by lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and has chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as its vice-chairperson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi initially endorsed the guidelines, before adding the extra clause of institutional quarantine for all for the first seven days.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Delhi initially endorsed the guidelines, before adding the extra clause of institutional quarantine for all for the first seven days.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all UK returnees

By Sweta Goswami, Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:05 PM IST
According to the Union health ministry’s protocols for incoming flyers, released on Wednesday, those who tested positive were to be housed in state quarantine, while those who tested negative could be in home isolation for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Eye on Goa polls, Delhi govt to open Konkani academy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:14 AM IST
The announcement comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to strengthen its popularity in Goa by wooing its voters as a viable alternative, where Konkani is the official language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP