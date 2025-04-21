Radar survey of 27 Metro station sites begins along Ggm route

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) has started the ground penetrating radar survey (GPRS) of 27 metro stations along the metro route from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, which passes through Old Gurugram in a loop. The GPRS survey will help in mapping the underground utilities under the proposed stations such as water, sewage and other pipelines, electricity cables and other underground infrastructure, said a senior official of the GMRL project contractor. The ground penetrating radar survey being carried out by GMRL near Sector 44 in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The survey, which began last Thursday, will be initially conducted up to Sector 9 station and the report will be submitted to the GMRL authorities in a period of one month.

“The GPRS survey is non-destructive and it is being carried out with electronic equipment and it doesn’t need any digging or drilling to identify objects below the surface. It gives quite accurate information and data about the sub-surface and it will ensure that there are no surprises when the construction of the metro project starts. The plinth of metro pillars is dug quite deep and it is important that there are no structures below the alignment and stations,” said the senior official of the project contractor.

The Gurugram Metro extension project, is being executed by GMRL, which is a special-purpose vehicle of the Haryana government and will connect Millennium City Centre metro station to Cyber Hub. With an estimated cost of ₹5,452 crore, the project spans 28.5km and includes 27 elevated stations. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed GMRL to expedite preliminary activity such as surveys to commence groundwork by May 1.

The detailed design consultant (DDC) for the project is Systra, which is carrying out the designing of the metro system, and getting the surveys done.

Apart from the radar survey, the project contractor is also carrying out the Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) survey of the 27 stations to assess the water level and character of the soil under the stations.

The ERT survey will help in identifying the depth of ground water and its distribution which can help in understanding the water availability and other features needed for the construction. “It will also help in identifying nature of different soils. We will submit a report within a month,” said the official.

A senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter said that conducting the GPRS and ERT survey was a step in the right direction as the city has multiple agencies and key utilities located along the metro alignment. “The shifting of utilities will be easier if they these are mapped correctly,” he said.