Raids at 2 Prayagraj Rly stations:Ticketless passengers, illegal vendors nabbed

Over 300 ticketless passengers, nine people without face masks and several illegal vendors were caught during surprise raids carried out by railway authorities at Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Cheoki railway stations during the weekend, railway officials said.

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was suspended on the spot for missing from duty while a woman TTE was given warning for playing games on her mobile phone and not checking the passengers entering the platform, officials said.

The raids were led by senior divisional commercial manager (SDCM-II), Prayagraj Division, Vipin Singh on the orders of divisional railway manager (DRM) Mohit Chandra and additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Ajit Kumar Singh following several complaints of illegal vendors and ticketless travelers.

Leading a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team during the checking drive in 11 trains including Bombay Mail, Mahanagari Express, Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Express, Mumbai Janata Express, Sarnath, Tapti Ganga, Danapur Special, Patilputra-Lokmanya Tilak Express, SDCM II nabbed 311 passengers who were travelling without tickets.

“Penalty of ₹2.13 lakh was realised from these passengers. Nine passengers were also caught walking without masks at the railway station. After doing the necessary paperwork, a fine of ₹900 was collected from them as well,” railway officials said.

Action was against two stall owners at the station and ₹1500 was collected as fine from them for not keeping proper billing machines and not putting up a “Don’t pay if not billed” board as mandated by the railways, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said before the raids SDCM II reached Prayagraj Junction unannounced after asking his driver to park the car away. “He covered his face with a ‘gamcha’ (cotton cloth) and arrived at platform number 9 and 10 where train number 08610 Lokmanya Tilak-Ranchi Express was standing. More than 10 illegal vendors were selling items to passengers inside the train and the senior officer suddenly took out his mobile phone and started making videos. As panic set in among the illegal vendors who tried to escape but senior DCM-II nabbed several of them and handed them over to the authorities,” an official who witnessed the raids said. SDCM-II also inspected the LTT-Ranchi Express where he suspended TTE Vinod Kumar posted on the platform with immediate effect for missing from duty.

“The senior DCM stood there and got the report prepared and put 10 vendors who were arrested in the blacklist. He also directed the officials to impose a fine of ₹10,000 on the contractor of these vendors,” an official said.

At foot over bridge II of the Prayagraj station, the official found a woman TTE playing games on her mobile phone without checking the passengers and issued her a warning.