Hundreds denied entry to Goa’s Dudhsagar falls, railways cites track safety

The railway authorities have warned travellers, tourists and passengers against alighting from trains and walking along tracks to visit Goa’s picturesque Dudhsagar waterfalls – which is at its glorious best during the monsoons – after hundreds of tourists and trekkers who sought to visit the falls, were stopped from doing so by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), citing a ban during the rainy season. Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa (File Photo)

Videos emerged on social media showing hundreds of tourists being turned around by the RPF, the Goa Forest Guards and Goa Police, deployed in a bid to control the crowds.

“We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from WITHIN your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger the safety of trains. De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to cooperate & follow rules laid down for your own safety,” the South Western Railway said via their official Twitter handle.

With the road routes to the falls shuttered by the Goa Forest Department fearing flash floods and swollen streams along the route, trekkers and tourists opt for trains passing along the route – the Nizamuddin – Vasco da Gama Goa Express and the Yesvantpur – Vasco da Gama Express – both trains which traverse the route daily.

On Sunday, visitors from both directions – the Karnataka side and from the Collem station in Goa attempted to walk to the Dudhsagar Falls via the tracks but were stopped by the police.

“We were told that there were deaths and so entry to the waterfalls is banned. The government needs to put measures in place so that everyone can enjoy the falls and not disappoint the tourists who have come from very far to witness it,” said a visitor who was told to return.

The Goa forest department has banned the entry of revellers, picnickers and the general public at waterfalls located within wildlife sanctuaries of the state. The move comes after two persons died at a waterfall in South Goa on Sunday.

During the monsoons, waterfalls in Goa are a huge hit among picnickers and revellers. However, sadly, drownings at waterfalls are an annual occurrence as fast-flowing rivers claim lives on a regular basis.

This year, however, social media was flooded with complaints of overcrowding and misbehaviour at popular waterfalls prompting calls for the government and forest department to regulate entry into the sanctuaries, especially on weekends.