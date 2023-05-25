Rly staff’s throat slit; wife and tenant in custody

A 50-year-old railway employee’s throat was slit at his residence in Digvijaya Nath colony, under the Gorakhnath police station of the district, late on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Officials said that at first glance, the incident seemed to be the result of an alleged love triangle.

The incident took place around 1pm when Afroz Alam Ansari was sleeping in his room on the ground floor with his wife, Sadia, who raised an alarm and called Javed Ansari- younger brother of the deceased, Parvez and Shabbu- who reside on the upper floor of the building.

Javed informed the police who sent the body for an autopsy, and collected CCTV footage.

After initial inquiry and CCTV footage police took Afroz’s wife and 10 other tenants of the building into custody. Javed handed over an application accusing Sadia, Arshad and Abhishek for killing his brother.

Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, SP, city, confirmed that the police have initiated an inquiry into the case and have interrogated the wife and tenants but are yet to reach any conclusion.

Afroz was technical assistant in the Railways, who had recently built a big quarter at Digvijaya Nath colony after selling his parental house at Jateypur locality.

Afroz had no issues and had given 12 rooms on the third floor of his building to tenants.

Abdur Rahman