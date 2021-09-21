Railway Protection Force celebrates 36th Raising Day

The 36th Raising Day celebrations of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were held at RPF Zonal Training Institute in Subedarganj, North Central Railway (NCR) on Monday.

General Manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion while president, North Central Railway Welfare Organization Poonam Kumar was the guest of honour.

The main attractions of the function was the grand parade of RPF personnel, a dog show, a display of unarmed combat and a colourful cultural presentation, said NCR chief public relation officer (CPRO) Shivam Sharma.

RPF was established as an armed force of the union by amending the Railway Protection Force Act 20 September 1985. Since 1986, this day is celebrated as its Raising Day.

At the outset of the program, chief guest NCR GM Pramod Kumar reviewed the RPF parade organised in the well-decorated training centre premises.

Pramod Kumar also gave away Director General Appreciation Medal and Certificates to officers and jawans for their outstanding contributions.

Senior divisional security commissioner-Prayagraj Manoj Kumar Singh, senior divisional security commissioner-Agra Prakash Panda, inspector Amit Meena, sub inspector, Agra Devendra Solanki, assistant sub inspector, Agra Raghuraj Singh and constable, Jhansi Narendra, were among those who received the awards.

The GM congratulated the RPF personnel on the Raising Day and motivated them to continue their excellent work in future. He exhorted the RPF personnel to carry out their duties keeping in mind the safety of the assets of Indian Railways and the interest of the passengers.

Inspector general, RPF (principal chief security commissioner) Ravindra Verma while congratulating the awardees highlighted the achievements of RPF and the roadmap for the future. He also praised the work of RPF during the Covid period.

The celebration started with the parade and was followed by dog show. Dogs ‘Tom’ and ‘Jicks’ presented bouquet to the chief guest while a “live demo of explosive discovery” was presented by sniffer dog ‘Tom’. Hurdle jump and yoga were performed by Sultan. After the dog show, a cultural program was organized by the RPF women personnel. During this, Kalbelia dance and an enchanting Vardi song by Manoj Pandey were also presented.

RPF women personnel demonstrated unarmed combat skills.

All the principal heads of departments of NCR and DRM-Prayagraj Mohit Chandra were present on the occasion.

During the function, a newly established simulator, library and renovated gym installed in the training center were inaugurated by the GM followed by tree plantation.