Rain Clears The Air: U.P. breathes easier; Firozabad’s AQI better than Gangtok, Rishikesh

LUCKNOW Alongside the welcomed relief from stifling humidity, the overnight rainfall gifted Uttar Pradesh with an unexpected bonus -- a significant enhancement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) for all its cities. Representative pic (HT File)

On Monday, nearly every city in the state boasted either a ‘Good’ or ‘Satisfactory’ AQI rating, as reported in the daily bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board Data (CPCB).

Remarkably, Firozabad, known as the City of Bangles, not only secured the state’s most pristine AQI at just 21 but also outshone renowned hill stations like Gangtok with an AQI of 63, Ooty (21), Rishikesh (24), Shillong (27), and Srinagar (101).

Persistent rainfall pushed the AQI down to as low as 57 in the capital, Lucknow, marking the lowest level in a week, in contrast to Sunday (61), Saturday & Friday (64), Thursday (92), Wednesday (72), Tuesday (65), and the previous Monday (113).

Based on data from five pollution control board stations in Lucknow, Gomti Nagar claimed the top spot with an AQI of 31, followed by BR Ambedkar at 40, Lalbagh at 44, Kukrail at 71, and Kendriya Vidyalaya at 71.

It’s noteworthy that AQI levels are categorized as follows: 0-50 is ‘Good,’ 51-100 is ‘Satisfactory,’ 101-200 is ‘Moderate,’ 201-300 is ‘Poor,’ 301-400 is ‘Very Poor,’ and 401-500 is ‘Severe.’

Several other cities in the state also enjoyed good air quality -- including Vrindavan (28), Bareilly (31), Ghaziabad (33), Varanasi (34), Bulandshahr and Meerut (36), Baghpat, Jhansi, Moradabad, and Noida (40), Agra (43), Hapur (48), Prayagraj (66), Kanpur (73), Pratapgarh (90), and Greater Noida (99).