Raipur: Man dies by suicide allegedly after killing girlfriend
A 27-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon in Raipur, police said on Wednesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said the incident took place in Purani Basti area of the city on the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased were found on Wednesday morning.
“The man, who was a resident of Durg, allegedly murdered his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon and then died by suicide,” said Guripunje.
The man used to work as a call tracker in emergency response service Dial-112 in Raipur, a note issued by Raipur police stated.
“We have found a suicide note in which the man claimed that woman was in love with some other man, hence he took this extreme step. Both the accused and the victim were from the same village in Durg district,” said the ASP.
Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter.
“We have sent the bodies for postmortem and investigation from all angles is going on,” said the ASP.
