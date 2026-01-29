Residents of sleepy MP village panic after Malaysian met device falls from sky

Bhopal: A radiosonde, an atmospheric parameter-measuring instrument with ‘Malaysia Meteorological Department’ written on it, fell from the sky in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, triggering panic among locals, police said on Thursday. Police cordoned off the area and secured the device. (Representative photo)

Fearing that it could be an explosive, the villagers alerted the police, who seized the device and confirmed that it was a telemetry instrument.

Police cordoned off the area and secured the device. Initial investigation revealed that the instrument had likely reached Raisen due to strong upper-atmospheric winds and jet streams, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sonal Gupta said.

“The police reached the spot and secured the area. Upon examination, the device was identified as a radiosonde, a small instrument package suspended below a balloon filled with hydrogen or helium,” Gupta said.

Radiosondes are equipped with sensors connected to a battery-powered radio transmitter that relays data to a ground receiver. They are used to measure atmospheric conditions such as pressure, temperature, humidity, and wind speed. Meteorological experts explained that the device was launched by scientists and tracked via GPS.

“The balloon may have burst at high altitude, causing the radiosonde to descend with the help of a small parachute,” Gupta added.