e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2.8 kg ‘meteorite’-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore

2.8 kg ‘meteorite’-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore

Bhupendra Yadav, the sub divisional officer at Sanchore confirmed to HT that the ‘meteorite’-like object was found at around 7 am. It weighed around 2.8 kg, he said.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Barmer
The meteorite-like object that fell from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore town will be sent to Delhi for further investigation.
The meteorite-like object that fell from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore town will be sent to Delhi for further investigation. (HT Photo )
         

A ‘meteorite’-like object fell from the sky in Sanchore town of Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday early morning, creating a 2-3 feet deep crater.

People residing near the area where the object was found reported hearing a blast and finding a huge stone near Gayatri Chowk area of the town following which they informed police and local authorities

Bhupendra Yadav, the sub divisional officer at Sanchore confirmed to HT that the ‘meteorite’-like object was found at around 7 am. It weighed around 2.8 kg, he said.

“We found a huge piece of stone that had crashed into land and created a 2-3 feet deep crater,” said Yadav.

The official said that the area where the object fell has been cordoned off and the object has been kept at a safe place.

He added that it will be sent to Delhi for further research.

tags
top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In