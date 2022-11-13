Rajnath Singh to begin his 3-day Lucknow trip today, several meetings lined up

LUCKNOW: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to begin his 3-day visit to Lucknow on Monday. MP from Lucknow, Singh has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip. According to BJP Lucknow media-in-charge Praveen Garg, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet members of ‘Mahanagar Awasiya Kalyan Samiti’, the local residential committee, soon after landing in the state capital on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Singh is scheduled to meet members of the Dalit committee in Sudarshan Puri, Aishbagh. After this, Singh would go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee. Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara.

On Wednesday, the defence minister is expected to visit the Kanhaiya Madhavpur ward in Bhuwar village. Thereafter, he will visit the Manaknagar satellite railway station to review the ongoing construction work. Before concluding his trip, he will visit the residence of Jaivir Singh Pal, the ailing ward head of Kesri Kheda.