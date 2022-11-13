Home / Cities / Others / Rajnath Singh to begin his 3-day Lucknow trip today, several meetings lined up

Rajnath Singh to begin his 3-day Lucknow trip today, several meetings lined up

others
Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:40 PM IST

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh would go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee. Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara.

Rajnath Singh has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip. (HT Photo)
Rajnath Singh has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to begin his 3-day visit to Lucknow on Monday. MP from Lucknow, Singh has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip. According to BJP Lucknow media-in-charge Praveen Garg, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet members of ‘Mahanagar Awasiya Kalyan Samiti’, the local residential committee, soon after landing in the state capital on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Singh is scheduled to meet members of the Dalit committee in Sudarshan Puri, Aishbagh. After this, Singh would go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee. Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara.

On Wednesday, the defence minister is expected to visit the Kanhaiya Madhavpur ward in Bhuwar village. Thereafter, he will visit the Manaknagar satellite railway station to review the ongoing construction work. Before concluding his trip, he will visit the residence of Jaivir Singh Pal, the ailing ward head of Kesri Kheda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out