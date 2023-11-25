Ram Mandir Trust shares stunning floor inlay work photos

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has released images showcasing the intricate floor inlay work in progress at the sanctum-sanctorum and other areas of the ground floor of the Ram Mandir. As the Trust diligently completes the initial phase, all eyes are set on the grand inauguration ceremony slated for January 22 next year. The ambitious project also aims to wrap up the first floor construction by January. (Sourced)

In a recent post on ‘X’, the Ram Mandir Trust said, “Floor inlay work is underway at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir,” accompanying the statement with snapshots of the ongoing developments on the temple’s ground floor.

The Trust assures that the ground floor is nearly ready for the momentous opening ceremony scheduled for January 22, with only flooring and minor finishing tasks remaining. The ambitious project also aims to wrap up the first floor construction by January.

Come January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, who will be enshrined at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir. Joining him on the dais will be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Notably, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020.

The Trust shares that a total of 160 pillars adorn the temple’s ground floor, with an additional 132 pillars planned for the first floor. The second floor is expected to boast 74 pillars, and each floor is set at an impressive height of 20 feet.

In a parallel development, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is gearing up to initiate the selection process for one of the three idols of Ram Lalla currently being carved out in Ayodhya. The selection will occur by the end of this month, coinciding with the completion of the sculptors’ work.

According to Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, the three idols will be ready by month-end, and the chosen idol, standing at 51 inches and portraying the deity’s childhood, will grace the sanctum-sanctorum platform with a total height of eight feet.

To ensure the utmost craftsmanship, the Trust has enlisted the services of three distinguished sculptors, with the best idol earning the honour of being enthroned at the temple in a grand ceremony on January 22, 2024.