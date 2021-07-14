Ram Rahim shifted to AIIMS, Delhi

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 53, who is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples has been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for endoscopy on Wednesday.

The jail officials said he was sent for endoscopy at AIIMS as the facility is unavailable at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

On June 3, Ram Rahim had undergone a CT scan at PGIMS after complaining of stomach ache.

Also on May 12, he was brought to PGIMS after his blood pressure dipped. But he was taken back to the prison the next day. At that time, he had refused to undergo Covid-19 test.

GOT PAROLE TO MEET AILING MOTHER IN MAY

On May 21, the dera chief was granted emergency parole in police custody from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Before this, he was given a day’s parole on October 24, 2020 to meet his mother.

State jails minister Ranjit Singh had justified the parole at that time saying: “There is a provision under the law that if there is an emergency in the family of the convict, he is allowed to visit his family under police protection.”

The dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two followers. In January 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was shot dead in October 2002 outside his house after his newspaper, Poora Sach, published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.