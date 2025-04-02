Menu Explore
Rao Narbir Singh lauds Haryana’s ‘historic’ budget

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 02, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Gurugram: Haryana’s minister for industries and commerce, environment, forest and wildlife, Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday, described the first budget presented by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the most significant in his 38-year-long political career, claiming it would be etched in Haryana’s history.

Haryana’s minister for industries and commerce, environment, forest and wildlife, Rao Narbir Singh at a meeting on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Rao Narbir praised the state budget amounting to 2.05 lakh crore, pointing out the historic increase from 650 crore at the inception of Haryana in 1966. He said that the budget, initially 1.18 lakh crore under former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in 2014, had witnessed an unprecedented 87,000 crore increment aimed at addressing public welfare.

The minister said that Saini has diligently ensured benefits for all segments of society. Out of BJP’s promised 214 announcements for the next five years, several have already been fulfilled, with 90 more due for completion this year.

Singh said that Haryana is the first state to launch the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, allocating 5,000 crore to provide monthly financial assistance of 2,100 to women below the poverty line. He stressed this government’s commitment to initiating welfare schemes from the beginning of their tenure, unlike traditional practices where such schemes typically emerge toward the end of political terms.

The minister also assured swift resolution of waterlogging in Narsinghpur which is one of the most crucial issues of the city, noting ongoing drainage construction along Dwarka Expressway. This infrastructure will link Narsinghpur to a systematic drainage network, resolving persistent flooding issues.

Confident about initiating metro expansion work by May 1, Singh emphasised minimising public inconvenience during construction. He also confirmed land acquisition for the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS project, currently undergoing DPR preparations.

