Bhopal, India - Aug. 27, 2016: Tiger Bandhu, brought in from Bandhavgarh in June-July this year, is all set to charm Bhopalis at Van Vihar National Park from now onwards. Weighing approximate 200 kgs, Bandhu was released in his confined territory four days back at Van Vihar in Bhopal, India, on Saturday, August 27, 2016. (Photo by Praveen Bajpai/ HT PHOTO) (Praveen Bajpai/ HT PHOTO)
Rapid response team formed at Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to keep eye on wildlife amid pandemic

Officials of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district have formed two rapid response team (RRT), headed by veterinary experts, to keep an eye on wildlife in two divisions of forest amid the second wave of the pandemic
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 05:37 PM IST

Officials of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district have formed two rapid response team (RRT), headed by veterinary experts, to keep an eye on wildlife in two divisions of forest amid the second wave of the pandemic. Five personnel of the wildlife facility recently tested positive for the virus.

HK Rai, wildlife conservator and field director, VTR, said the two rapid response team (RRT), headed by veterinary experts, have been deployed at both the divisions of VTR, spread over an area of 900 square kilometres.

“The whole idea behind forming the rapid response team is to keep a tab on untoward behaviour of any wildlife amid the pandemic,” said Rai.

The field wildlife conservator and field director, however, stated the situation normal. “There is no trace of any untoward behaviour among the animals. However, the RRT is set to collect excrete and vomiting residue to be investigated at Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh,” Rai said.

Operating with five to six guards, the team is equipped with tranquillizers and medicines among others. “If the situation warrants, suspected animals will be rescued and kept aside,” said a forest official, refusing to be identified.

Meanwhile, five forest staff including two range officers attached with VTR have been tested positive. “The range officers have been asked to update the health conditions of all employees within their range every evening without a fail,” said Rai

