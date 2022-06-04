Readers’ take: Panjab University’s status takes centre stage

Help PU regain lost glory

Panjab University is the oldest institution of higher learning in the North-West region and for a long time, it was also considered to be the best in the region. However, with the advent of central institutes such as the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, things have changed and it is no longer the best institute in the region. If PU is converted into a central university, it will benefit both faculty and students. Teachers’ retirement age will automatically increase to 65, they will get more research grants and other service conditions will also be on par with central government employees, and students will also benefit as a degree from a central university carries more weightage. The central status will help PU regain its lost glory to a large extent.

AK Agarwal, Chandigarh

Interstate status perplexing

The university’s present status as an interstate body corporate is perplexing as the rules and regulations of the Union government, Punjab government and institution-level senate are to be followed for different purposes. For instance, the state’s guidelines are followed when it comes to the salary of teachers and retirement age, but the Union government provides financial support and appoints the vice-chancellor and faculty. If central status is accorded to PU, issues of complexity of governance will straighten out, and faculty and students will get more scholarships, and development and research grants. The affiliating status of the university should be kept intact with the mutual agreement of central and state governments.

Jatinder Grover, Chandigarh

Reservation for OBCs, STs

The high court has rightly observed that a central status will ensure reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) and schedule tribes (STs) in admission and recruitment. The central status will also bring more accountability and research grants, lower the fee and provide financial stability. It will also help address the varsity’s governance system which has become outdated and where teachers have less access to the administration. People from non-specialised fields and undergraduate degrees could become members or deans of professional faculties. To ensure accountability, competitiveness and sustainability, the Centre must positively implement the high court’s suggestion to make PU a central university.

Priyatosh Sharma, Chandigarh

Regionalism harming university

PU should not be converted into a battleground over shallow territorial claims based on only one regional identity. What of the teachers agitating for the implementation of UGC’s 7th pay commission recommendations? Punjab is yet to notify the same for teachers, and it has not even augmented the university’s funds. Mere territorial claims without fulfilling socio-economic commitments and responsibilities do not bode well for the Punjab government. PU must be made a central university to ensure progress. It will be entitled to more funds for infrastructure development, students will get more fellowships and grants, and will have to pay a lower fee. It will be able to meet international academic standards. There will be no glitches in the implementation of revised UGC pay scales, long-pending arrears will be released, and the age of superannuation will be increased to up to 65 years.

Moniva Sarkar, Chandigarh

Varsity’s survival at stake

We all know that a stitch in time saves nine. If Panjab University is to survive and thrive, the decision on its status cannot be delayed. Since the past few years have amply demonstrated that survival is not possible without central status, there should be no more dilly-dallying. All of us yearn for a day when politics does not influence decisions. Alas, as the cliche goes, if wishes were horses, beggars would ride! Panjab University needs a quick decision and a speedy action if it is not to be reduced to beggar status.

Deepti Gupta, Chandigarh

Panacea for ailing varsity

PU should be given the title of Central University as it will resolve the university’s financial crisis and related concerns, and students and research scientists will benefit from improved facilities. Colleges linked with PU will continue to exist and the university will continue to provide services to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other states across the country. Those who suggest that Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh will dwindle are wrong. The university will remain in Chandigarh and will continue to serve the needs of the states and the entire country .

Dr Vishal Sharma, Chandigarh

Status elevation needed

The Punjab and Haryana high court’s recent directions to the Union government concerning status elevation of Punjab University to a central university is a welcome and wise decision. Like other central universities, Panjab University has been able to maintain its quality of academic instruction, research and development credentials besides benefitting a large section of society. After becoming a central university, the major benefits that could be drawn by the University are strong financial backing for quality research and academic instruction, infrastructure-based on technical upgrade, and more funds for students’ welfare.

Shammi Bhatia, via email

More funds for PU

The Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions to the centre regarding converting Panjab University into a central university are welcome. Once PU gets the central status, more funds under centrally-sponsored educational schemes will flow to the university and help faculty and students to excel both in academics and research. Central status will also allow reservation of admission seats to other backward classes students in the initial stages and faculty seats for them in the long run. The long-pending teachers’ salary hikes will also be implemented. Granting central status to PU is the only way out to solve the financial crunch, and achieve excellence in education and research at international level.

Sucha Singh, Chandigarh

Dual status, an obstacle

The dual status of Panjab University, Chandigarh, has always been a hurdle for it. Once the university gets central status, it will rise to new heights as all stakeholders will benefit from it. The concerns of the non-teaching staff should be addressed by giving them an option to opt for either of the two scales. PU is already a central university for all practical purposes, only a calendar a change is required to end ambiguity.

Renu Thakur, Chandigarh

Boost faculty’s morale

The alarming decline of Panjab University rankings is a matter great concern for all stakeholders. Multiple factors have led to this situation, the most important being the performance and morale of the faculty. It goes without saying, the administrative setup of the university is primitive. Some might say that it has been there for decades, yet the current fall needs to be addressed with some corrective measures. Converting PU into a central university will directly benefit the faculty and only a satisfying faculty can resurrect the university’s old glory.

Ashok Utreja, Chandigarh

Guest at two houses stays hungry

It is a well-known saying that a guest at two houses remains hungry. This saying aptly articulates current state of affairs of Panjab University. As of now, Panjab University is an inter-state corporate body wherein the Punjab Government is required to meet 40% of expenses of PU, and the Central government is required to meet the remaining 60%. The budget estimate for PU for 2022-23 was 1,014 crore, while for the past several years, the Punjab government’s contribution has only been 36 crore (3.6%). Panjab University has hardly any funds to upgrade labs, scholarships students, R&D. Its perennial financial crisis can only be cured if the varsity becomes a Central University.

Manu Sharma, Chandigarh

Granting central status to the university is another attempt to snatch Chandigarh from Punjabis. The sentiments of around 2 crore Punjabis should not be compromised. The status quo should be maintained, only a few governance reforms should also be implemented. We must not forget that affiliated colleges in Punjab are needed for the administrative and financial survival of the university. Around 50% revenue is received as examination fees and other funds.

Parvinder Singh, Mohali

Central status is a design to privatise Panjab University. Privatisation is an intrinsic part of centralisation scheme under NEP 2020. Almost all central universities s have already been witnessing large-scale fee hike and contractualisation of teaching and non-teaching staff. Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) and JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) along with the majority student organisations have been strongly protesting against the privatisation spree at central universities. Unfortunately, the majority of faculty are in essence favouring the central status, just for the sake of their petty economic benefits. The central status will reduce the legitimate representation of Punjab.

Sandeep, Chandigarh

Panjab University should not be centralised as it will lead to several losses to students, faculty, non-teaching employees and Indian federalism. If the university is centralised only 50-100 students from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal will be able to get admission through CUET. Thus, the future of 25,000 students is on the stake. Only 200-300 non-teaching employees will be allowed to stay, and the others will be fired. The teaching positions will dwindle to 500 from around 1,350. The salaries of non-teaching staff will drastically decline. Centralisation will lead to disaffiliation of Punjab’s colleges and their degrees be downgraded to low-ranking universities.

Kulwinder Singh, Chandigarh

All those who have a strong Punjabi sentiment regarding the university’s claim on it as well as the democratic structure and culture of this heritage institution, have always resisted any such move to change its structure and character. They favour certain reforms and making its more relevant to the changed circumstances. In other words, they believe in the amendments, but without changing its fundamental status of being an inter-state body corporate. The strength of this university is its truly democratic structure and culture. It is perhaps the only such university in the country now. The supreme authority lies with the democratically elected bodies –syndicate and senate, and where the vice-chancellor has no overriding power.

Rabinder Nath Sharma, Chandigarh

The central status will kill the spirit of Panjab University. It will virtually be converted into a private university with more self-finance courses. Marginalised sections will be the worst hit. It will dismantle democratic bodies like the senate and syndicate. PU will be left in the hands of dictatorial vice-chancellors. In 2017, 1,100% fee hike was implemented in PU, but students were able to force the senate and syndicate to roll back the massive hike. If the university is granted central status, will students go Delhi to protest against fee hikes and anti-student measures? The high court also acknowledged that Punjab’s representation had already been reduced. However, now they want to totally oust Punjab from Panjab University. This is gross injustice with Punjab.

Sukhman, Chandigarh

Centralisation of PU will promote the large-scale privatisation and will snatch Punjab’s legitimate share. Non-teaching staff, students, and workers will lose their rights and it will severely undermine the representation of SC students from Punjab. The number of Punjabi students and faculty will also decrease. Democratic structures such as the senate and syndicate will be dismantled and appointees from the ruling party will rule the roost.

Balinder, Chandigarh

The central status will pave way for privatisation of Panjab University. Self-finance courses will be introduced as part of the National Education Policy. It will also undermine the geographical claims of Punjab over Chandigarh. Moreover, central universities kill regional diversity in terms of state history, economy, polity, and socio-cultural heritage. It will also be a blow to the federal rights of Punjab. The central government must decentralise financial powers and the Punjab government should assume financial responsibility for the varsity.

Gagandeep, Chandigarh

Centralisation of PU will virtually make it a private university, which will be controlled by an authoritarian central government. PU has already introduced self-financed courses in different streams on the pattern of central universities under the National Education Policy. The policy also emphasises on self-finance courses and loans to universities, instead of grants by the UGC and central government. The argument that central status will bring more funds is a white lie. Central status for PU will be a direct attack on the federal rights of Punjab due to its claim over Chandigarh as the City Beautiful was erected by displacing around 28 Punjabi-speaking villages. The Central government must de-centralise powers and hand over Panjab University to Punjab.

Sanjeev, Chandigarh

Punjab University is a heritage institution that shifted from Lahore after independence. Why convert it to a central university? If there is a need to create a central university, let one be created. The government has allowed the private sector to commercialise education. Why not convert such private universities such as Lovely Professional University into central universities? Maintain status quo at the heritage institution.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Panjab University is a collegiate public state university in Chandigarh and is funded by both state and Union governments. If the university is converted into a central university, it will be a great inconvenience for teachers retiring from PU who will have to approach the high court for extension of services.

Khushboo Singla, via email

Expert takes

Already a central varsity

There is no need to subsume PU under the Central Universities Act as it is already a central varsity under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. However, the Centre should revise PU teachers’ salaries and enhance the retirement age to 65 years.

Arun Kumar Grover, former V-C, Panjab University

Punjab’s stake should remain intact

The governing structure of the university should remain the same and Punjab’s stake should remain intact. Special funds should be allocated to end its financial woes.

DPS Randhawa, PU senator, former student leader

Implement UGC service conditions

We need not convert PU into a central university, which it already is for all practical purposes, to salvage it from its financial crisis. This can be done by the implementation of UGC service conditions for PU faculty.

Ronki Ram, ex-senator and former PUTA president

Central status not the answer

PU should not be made a central varsity as salaries of non-teaching employees will drastically decline and centralisation may lead to disaffiliation of Punjab’s colleges as well.

Honey Thakur, president, Panjab University Staff (Non-Teaching) Association (PUSA)

PU teachers should also be brought under Central Service Rules, which were notified by the government for teachers at UT colleges. There should be parity in terms of pay scales and retirement age between college teachers and PU teachers.

Mritunjay Kumar, PUTA president