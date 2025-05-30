Red alert for 5 NE states; heavy rains affect region due to depression over Bangladesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued red alerts for five north eastern states, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur. Most parts of northeast India have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Thursday night, which have continued till Friday afternoon, meteorological department officials said. There is a prediction of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, Meghalaya & Manipur. (PTI photo)

According to the regional Met centre in Guwahati, the downpours are due to a depression over Bangladesh which is slowly moving towards the northeast.

“The heavy rainfall that we are witnessing is due to the present depression over Bangladesh. It is moving slowly towards the northeast and is likely to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area in the next 24 hours,” said Sunit Das, scientist at the IMD office in Guwahati.

Also Read: Two killed in separate house collapse incidents due to heavy rain in Mangaluru

There is a prediction of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the five north east states with squally winds between speeds of 40-60 km/hr at some places. An orange alert is in place in Tripura and Mizoram for Friday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has requested people, especially from Guwahati, to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

“Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routes accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides,” ASDMA stated in a release.