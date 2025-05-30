Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Two killed in separate house collapse incidents due to heavy rain in Mangaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh
May 30, 2025 01:20 PM IST

The deaths were reported from Derala Katte near Montepadavu Kodi and Kanakere, where continuous overnight rainfall triggered a hill collapse causing structures to crumble

Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed, while three members of a family got trapped in their house after it collapsed due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district.

Rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF were deployed to the affected locations from early Friday. (Representative file photo)
Rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF were deployed to the affected locations from early Friday. (Representative file photo)

The deaths were reported from Derala Katte near Montepadavu Kodi and Kanakere, where continuous overnight rainfall triggered a hill collapse causing structures to crumble under the pressure of loose soil and debris.

In the Montepadavu Kodi area, a house belonging to Kanthappa Poojary was buried when the hillside gave way, trapping five members of his family under the debris. Officials confirmed that one woman, Prema Poojary (60), died on the spot.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to the affected locations from early Friday.

“Efforts are underway to rescue trapped three persons of the same family and operation is nearing completion,” said B Harshavardhan, sub-divisional magistrate, speaking to HT.

Also Read: Karnataka rains: Toddler dies as wall collapses during heavy rain in Belagavi

“Two deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada since Thursday night,” he added.

While Kanthappa Poojary (65) was rescued in Montepadavu, operations are ongoing to reach Ashwini (31) and her two minor children. Oxygen is being supplied to the trapped mother and children, and initial reports indicate that one of the children is unconscious, while the other two are showing signs of life.

In Kanakere, a compound wall behind the residence of a man named Naushad collapsed due to the rain. The debris caused a window to cave in, severely injuring the minor girl. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Friday has been declared as a holiday by the district administration in all Anganwadis, as well as government, aided, and unaided schools—including both primary and high schools—in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rains, with further risks of landslides in vulnerable areas.

