Karnataka rains: Toddler dies as wall collapses during heavy rain in Belagavi

A three-year-old girl, Krithika, died after a wall collapsed on her during heavy rain in Belagavi's Gokak town on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place around 7.30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar.

The incident took place around 7.30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, Krithika and her younger sister Khushi were asleep when the wall of a neighbouring house gave way due to the rain. Their mother, Reshma, who was nearby, also sustained injuries.

While Krithika died on the spot, Reshma and Khushi were rushed to Gokak Hospital and are said to be out of danger, a senior police officer said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru weather updates: IMD predicts heavy rain, issues alert till May 31)

Rains wreck havoc in coastal Karnataka

Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Karnataka’s coastal belt for the third consecutive day on Monday, severely disrupting life in Dakshina Kannada district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the region, which will remain in effect for the next five days.

Several parts of Mangaluru city were waterlogged due to overflowing drains, causing major traffic snarls. Areas such as Kottara Junction, Malemar, Mahaveera Circle, and parts of Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, and Kodialbail (west) were particularly affected. Waterlogging was also reported in Thokkuttu, Goodinabali, Marakada, and Panambur.

Minor landslides were reported in the hilly regions of the district, officials said.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Anand K, said that all Anganwadi centres in the district were shut on Monday as a precautionary measure. The IMD has forecast continued heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours across the coastal region.

Rainfall crossed 150 mm in several parts of the district in the past 24 hours. Bellare in Sullia recorded the highest at 200.5 mm, followed by Sarapady in Bantwal and Belandur in Puttur with 190 mm each, according to the district administration.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s 'biggest' gold heist cracked years later after murder case breakthrough: Report)

(With agency inputs)