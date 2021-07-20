Home / Cities / Others / Red Fort to remain closed till August 15
Red Fort to remain closed till August 15

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST

New Delhi: The Red Fort will remain closed from Wednesday morning till the culmination of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Archaeological Survey of India said on Tuesday.

The directive was issued by the ASI to ensure security measures in the Red Fort premises ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The Prime Minister unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort every year on Independence Day.

Though usually, the Red Fort is closed just a week ahead of Independence Day, the ASI said that this time, due to apprehensions regarding security, it’s being closed nearly a month in advance, ASI said.

Earlier this year on Republic Day, farmers protesting against the three farm laws reached Red Fort during a tractor rally, which led to clashes with the police.

