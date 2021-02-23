IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Red Fort violence: Two arrested from Jammu
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Two arrested from Jammu

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two “key conspirators” and “active participants” wanted in connection with the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two “key conspirators” and “active participants” wanted in connection with the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day. Both of them are residents of Jammu, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir United Kisan Front Chairman Mohinder Singh (45), a resident of Chatha area of Jammu city, and Mandeep Singh (23), a resident of Gole Gujral, Jammu, were arrested on Monday night from Jammu by Delhi Police’s crime branch team with the help of the local police, senior Delhi Police officers said on Tuesday. The two suspects were immediately taken to the national capital for questioning, they said.

“As per the information received, both the accused persons are active participants and key conspirators in the Red Fort case,” read a statement released by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning.

Mohinder Singh’s family said was innocent and demanded his immediate release. “He (Mohinder Singh) informed me that he was called by the senior superintendent of police (Jammu) and was visiting Gandhi Nagar Police Station before his mobile was switched off. Upon enquiring, I came to know that he was arrested by police and shifted to Delhi,” the farmer leader’s wife told reporters at Jammu.

She said her husband was at the Delhi border (protest sites) and not Red Fort when the violence broke out. “He went alone to see the SSP because he was not afraid as he had done nothing wrong,” she said.

Police said the two have been booked under charges of rioting, assaulting police personnel on duty, attempt to murder, dacoity, and criminal conspiracy, a case regarding which was registered at the Kotwali police station on the complaint of the station house officer. Another case pertaining to the vandalism and damage to the historic fort was registered at the same police station on the complaint by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the custodian of the fort. Both the cases were later transferred to the crime branch for investigation.

So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort. They include Punjab’s actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was sent to jail for 14 days on Tuesday by a Delhi court after his extended seven days police custody ended.

The crime branch has identified nearly 50 people who were allegedly involved in the violence at the monument. Their identification has been done after analysing the video footage and photographs available with the police. While a majority of the identified persons are named as “key participants”, the police have identified six persons as “key conspirators” and have announced cash rewards for information about them.

The six suspects include Punjab’s alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, for whom the Delhi Police have announced R1 lakh reward. Despite topping the list of wanted persons in the Red Fort violence, Sidhana surfaced with bodyguards in tow to address a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral village, Mehraj in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon.

While the Delhi Police did not offer any official statement on why Lakha Sidhana could not be arrested despite him turning up at the rally in Punjab, a police officer who did not want to be named said, “Sidhana’s arrest in our top priority and his movements are being tracked. Our teams that are in Punjab to arrest the suspects are facing resistance from locals. We have arrested suspects like Deep Sidhu and others from Punjab and other states. Sidhana will also be caught.”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tears and smiles as Ravi walks gets bail

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Eight days ago, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the Toolkit case, broke down when she was first produced by the Delhi police in the Patiala House Court
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Plan to stop waterlogging under Minto Bridge delayed; govt to float new tender this month

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s plan to develop an independent drainage system under the Minto Road railway bridge, which inundates almost every time the city is battered by a spell of heavy rain, has been delayed by at least six months, senior officials involved in the project said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

All parties agree to support proposal to save new Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi All political parties in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday came to a consensus to “support” a proposal to grant legal status to a makeshift structure that has come up in place of a recently-demolished Hanuman temple on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Two arrested from Jammu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two “key conspirators” and “active participants” wanted in connection with the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP-BJP spar during south civic body house meeting over alleged scholarship scam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The House meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) witnessed chaos on Tuesday with councillors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouting slogans against each other on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fugitive Sidhana addresses Punjab rally, says farm laws must be repealed

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Mehraj (Bathinda): Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police for allegedly instigating violence during the farmers’ tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day, addressed a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s native Mehraj sub-urban town in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for making amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections Rules, 2012. (HT FILE)
The chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for making amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections Rules, 2012. (HT FILE)
others

Himachal cabinet gives nod for holding MC polls on party symbols

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave nod to hold municipal corporation elections on party symbols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deceased Gunner Sayan Gosh of the artillery regiment. (HT PHOTO)
Deceased Gunner Sayan Gosh of the artillery regiment. (HT PHOTO)
others

Soldier dead, 2 others injured in accidental fire in Akhnoor

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:55 PM IST
A gunner of the artillery regiment died and two others were injured at a field firing range during a live firing training in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women, along with their families, raise slogans at the Press Enclave in Srinagar before marching up to the Lal Chowk on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Women, along with their families, raise slogans at the Press Enclave in Srinagar before marching up to the Lal Chowk on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Pak-origin wives of Kashmiri men stage protest, seek citizenship or deportation

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Women having origin in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had married Kashmiri men and came to Jammu and Kashmir under the 2010 amnesty policy for former militants by then chief minister Omar Abdullah, staged a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, demanding citizenship or deportation to Pakistan
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district reports 1,195 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune district reported a spike on Tuesday, as 1,195 new Covid-19 cases were reported in 24 hours by the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

With colleges shut, rural students returning to Pune stuck between a rock and a hard place

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:30 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district collector’s announcement on the closure of schools, colleges and private coaching classes till February 28, has caught students from the rural parts of the state, who had started returning to Pune to join offline classes, between a rock and a hard place
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Home isolation keeps pressure on bed availability at bay... for now... dist admin claims to be ready

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
PUNE The district administration claims to be at the ready to ensure enough of beds are available for Covid-19 patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC instructs pvt hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued instructions to all private hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds, in total, for Covid-19 patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP alleges FIR against Mahadik for violating Covid norms is “political vendetta”

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:33 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Police, late on Monday, registered a case against BJP leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating Covid-19 norms at a wedding reception held on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sangli mayoral polls a jolt for BJP: NCP-Cong win mayor, dy mayor’s seats

By Yogesh Joshi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a setback on Tuesday when some of its corporators voted in favour of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress candidate in the mayoral elections of the Sangli-Kupwad municipal corporation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP