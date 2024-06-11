Redressal camps to be set up for resolution of key issues: Hry govt

Gurugram: The Haryana government has introduced an initiative to address public grievances promptly by setting up redressal camps at district and sub-divisional levels, officials aware of the matter said adding that the Gurugram district administration on Monday announced a ‘Samadhan Shivir’ to address various issues faced by city residents. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has introduced an initiative to address public grievances promptly by setting up redressal camps at district and sub-divisional levels in the state. (ANI PHOTO)

As part of the initiative, officials from various agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the forest department, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), district town planner (DTP), and representatives of the city police will be available in the conference room of the mini-secretariat between 9 and 11am every day for redressal of public grievances.

Deputy commissioner (DC), Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said that residents can meet these officials to raise their concerns and complaints on a range of issues such as water shortages, power outages, sanitation, and pothole-ridden roads and more. “The daily performance of the redressal camps will be analysed and reports will be submitted regarding pending and resolved issues to my office every day,” Yadav said.

The district officials said that the goal of Samadhan Shivir is to provide a streamlined process for residents to get their problems addressed efficiently and effectively. This initiative will improve the quality of life for Gurugram’s residents by ensuring that their grievances are heard and resolved promptly, they said.

Pointing out that the initiative is aimed at providing swift solutions to public complaints, Yadav said, “The camps will be monitored daily by the grievance cell established in the Chief Secretary’s office. Residents of Gurugram can voice their concerns during the designated time. The RWAs can visit the camp and help to resolve key issues and discuss those with the concerned officials for prompt resolution,” he said.

The camp also aims to quickly address issues related to property IDs, family identification cards, land registration, pending certificates from local bodies, map approvals from municipalities, social security pensions, ration cards, and public distribution systems, crime-related complaints, and electricity/irrigation/public health engineering-related issues. Any pending complaints will be reported daily to the divisional commissioner and the Chief Secretary’s office, officials added.

Residents said it will help those who are unable to reach the concerned officer directly and will also resolve issues of jurisdiction and blame game done by officials.

Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens in Sector 48, said that this initiative will help residents highlight their issues that involve multiple agencies. “Often, residents face challenges when their complaints require coordination between various departments such as the municipal corporation, police, and civic agencies. This new setup ensures that all relevant officials are available at the same time and place, facilitating a more effective resolution process. It’s a significant step towards better governance and responsive administration,” he said.