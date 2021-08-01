Registration process begins: Vaccination mandatory to attend offline classes, say PU affiliated colleges

The colleges affiliated with Panjab University have started updating their websites to provide information to students regarding registration procedures for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Several college authorities have stated it is mandatory for students who want to attend classes on campus to get jabbed and submit their Covid-19 vaccination certificate as proof of the same.

The admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate classes will commence from August 10 and August 8. The new academic session will commence from September 1 for first-year students. The classes for the post-graduate students will start on September 13.

Arya College has launched its e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-22. While at DD Jain Memorial College for Women, the prospectus will be available in the first week of August. Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management will update the online registration schedule on August 5, while GGN Khalsa College, Civil Lines and AS College, Khanna, have already commenced the online registration process. The prospectus of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, is available on the premises.

Savita Uppal, principal of Arya College, said, “We have launched the e-prospectus and all the details regarding admissions are available on the college website. In the admission form, we have asked the students to share their vaccination status. Students must get themselves vaccinated only then they can attend offline classes.”

Mukti Gill, principal of Khalsa College for Women, said, “We have updated the college website for students’ convenience so that they can learn about various courses from the safety of their homes. The forms are also available at the college counter.”

As per the state government, the teaching and non-teaching staff has been vaccinated in all colleges, and colleges are also sharing the details of vaccinated students with the director public instructions (Colleges).

Sarita Behl, principal of DD Jain Memorial College for Women, said, “We have received the PU academic calendar and will start the admission process for undergraduate classes from August 10. The prospectus and forms will be available from next week. We will also ensure that students are vaccinated and will hold vaccination camps on college premises. The students who want to attend the offline classes will have to submit vaccination certificates.”