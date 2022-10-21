Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC employees seek relaxation in upper age limit

Even as the state government announced regularisation of 3,542 contractual sweepers and sewermen working in the municipal corporation (MC), uncertainty prevails over regularisation of around 1,000 employees (out of 3,542 employees) who have crossed the upper age limit of 42 years.

Employees’ union Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with state local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar in Chandigarh on Wednesday seeking relaxation in the upper age limit a day after he handed over handed appointment letters to 140 employees.

Union members, led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon, said services of contractual employees cannot be regularised if they cross the upper age limit of 42 years as per the current state government norms — before demanding the removal of the age factor in this case.

Sekhon said there were around 1,000 employees above the age of 42 and not regularising them would be an injustice given that several of them have worked with the MC for over a decade.

The union also demanded that the state government regularise the jobs of 456 contractual drivers/beldars and other MC employees. The MC General House had earlier approved a separate resolution for the same and the resolution has now been sent to the state government for the final call.

Sahota and Sekhon said the minister assured them that both issues will be discussed in the state government’s next cabinet meeting.