Relatives’ hunt for Remdesivir continues on Sunday, despite order directing hospitals to provide drug to patients

PUNE Despite the district administration’s orders for hospitals to supply the Remdesivir drug to patients, relatives of Covid patients continued to search for availability of the drug on Sunday.

Many relatives of Covid patients had come to Poona hospital on Sunday in search of to get Remdesivir.

They claimed that the concerned hospitals cited the unavailability of Remdesivir and told them to get it.

On the other hand, the Pune district collector has set- up a control room at the collector’s office to monitor and regulate the supply, purchase and sale of Remdesivir.

The Pune Zilla Parishad is also going to supply Remdesivir directly to hospitals.

Swati Shinde, the niece of a Covid patient, who had come to Poona hospital to buy Remdesivir, said, “I have been roaming the entire city to get this injection. I had even gone to PCMC. My uncle is hospitalised in Morya hospital in Wagholi. They have prescribed eight vials of Remdesivir. I have been looking for this injection for the last three days. Now I have come here to see that they have displayed a board of non- availability of the drug. The hospital said they don’t have stock.”

Vikram Chavhan was also trying to get the injection. “My uncle is hospitalised in Pawar hospital in Balajinagar and since Saturday I have been trying to get this injection. I read that hospitals are supposed to provide the drug, but they said it is not available with them,” Chavhan said.

The administration of Pawar hospital and Morya hospital did not respond to questions about the availability of Remdesivir.

Explaining the position of the private Covid hospitals, Dr Vinod Bharati from Rising Hospital in Kharadi, said that treatment of patients cannot be stopped if hospitals don’t have the stock. “We had placed an order for Remdesivir on Friday and still haven’t got it. If a patient needs that dose then the hospital will have to ask the relatives to get it. If a hospital doesn’t have stock, treatment cannot be delayed. The problem will be solved if there is smooth supply,” said Dr Bharati.

FDA joint commissioner S B Patil said that by Monday the supply to hospitals will be smooth.

Control room

Pune district collector has set up a control room to regulate the supply, sale and purchase of Remdesivir. This control room is open 24/7, even on holidays.

Control room toll free numbers : 020-26123371/ 1077