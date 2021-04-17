Released from Naxal captivity, CRPF commando reunites with kin in Jammu

CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was abducted by Naxals on Bijapur-Sukma border before being released on April 8, was reunited with his family members in Jammu on Friday.

On his arrival at the Jammu airport, the CRPF commando was accorded a rousing reception by his family members, relatives and friends. “I am very happy to be with my family again. I missed my family, especially my daughter, while I was in captivity. I was not even sure if I would be released,” he said while speaking to the media.

He added that his heart goes out to the families of the 22 bravehearts who died in the attack. “Their supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. Each one of them was a brave and patriotic jawan of the nation,” Manhas said.

The commando’s family members thanked the mediators, mediapersons, Centre, and Chattisgarh government for their efforts in bringing him back. His wife Meenu said, “I am very happy today. All the efforts have paid rich dividends today. I thank the government, CRPF, media and everyone who played a role in the release of my husband.”

After remaining in captivity for five days, the CRPF commando was freed by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 8.

Manhas, 35, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando had gone missing during a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 3.

According to reports, Soni Sori, a social activist from Bastar, was in talks with Maoists.

Manhas had joined the CRPF in March 2011. A jawan from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF, Manhas was transferred to Chattisgarh three months ago.

Earlier he was posted in Assam.