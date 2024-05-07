Rent for Chintels flat owners to be based on average in area: DTCP

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday said that rent for flat owners in Chintels Paradiso condominium, who have opted for reconstruction of their flats instead of taking compensation will be decided on the basis of average rent in five condominiums in Sector 108 and Sector 109. A survey to fix the rent has already been carried out and the report has been submitted to the divisional commissioner, Gurugram, who shall take a final call on the matter, DTCP officials said. Chintels Paradiso located at Sector-109 near Euro International School in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO.)

Of the 288 affected buyers in five towers of Chintels Paradiso, which have been declared unsafe, the developer said that around 100 have signed an agreement for reconstruction of their flats, another 160 have opted for compensation and around 25 to 30 have still not taken any decision.

The developer, according to a Supreme Court decision has to pay rent to owners, who opted for reconstruction from the date of commencement of construction till the flats are handed over to the owners.

DTCP officials said that they have conducted a survey of average rent being paid in neighbouring condominiums such as Chintels Serenity, ATS Tourmaline, ATS Cocoon, and SBTL Caladium located in Sector 109.

“An average of the rent being paid in these societies has been calculated and a report based on that has been submitted to the divisional commissioner, Gurugram, who shall issue the final directions,” said Manish Yadav, district town planner enforcement.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascade effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) ordered a structural audit of the entire complex, and based on a report prepared by IIT-Delhi, the Gurugram administration deemed five of the nine towers in the complex — D, E, F, G, and H — unsafe and in need of demolition.

JN Yadav, vice president, Chintels India Ltd, when asked about the matter said, “There are around 100 owners, who have entered into an agreement and decided to opt for reconstruction and we will pay rent to them as decided by the authorities. We are waiting for further directions. There are around 25 to 30 owners who have not communicated any decision and we have decided to consider them under option one and pay them compensation,” he said.