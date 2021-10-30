Reopening of Dudhwa National Park postponed till Nov 15

Lakhimpur Kheri: The wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, planning to go for Dudhwa safari, will have to wait for at least two more weeks. In view of the heavy water-logging inside Dudhwa National Park and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, caused by recent floods in Kheri, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities have postponed the reopening of Dudhwa National Park till November 15. It was scheduled to open on November 1.

“Due to heavy water-logging prevailing in the park area, the reopening of Dudhwa park from November 1 has been postponed as jungle routes are not fit for the movement of tourists,” said field director, DTR, Sanjay Kumar Pathak.

Pathak said, “We hope to open up the park on November 15, however, a suitable decision will be taken on November 8 after a review meeting.”

World-famous Dudhwa National Park was scheduled to reopen from November 1 to kick start the tourist season. The park authorities had geared up to greet the visitors after corona pandemic-induced lockdown. Tharu huts and guest houses were repaired and whitewashed, jungle routes were repaired and Dudhwa Safari Gypsies were arranged.

However, the untimely rains on October 18 and 19 and heavy discharge of 53,3000 cusec waters into Sharda on October 19 changed the entire situation, leading to massive floods, resulting in heavy water-logging in Dudhwa and Kishanpur jungles.

The jungle routes turned muddy and whitewashing of the huts and guesthouses was washed away.

Dudhwa deputy director Kailash Prakash also said that the reopening of Dudhwa from November 1 was not possible due to water-logging. The decision to open the park for the tourists would be taken next week.

“The jungle routes have turned slushy besides waterlogging. Hence, the plan to reopen the park for tourists has been postponed until the situation improves,” he said.

Until 2019, the tiger reserve used to be reopened for public on November 15 every year.