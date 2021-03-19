IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Reshuffle of cops to add to Maharashtra govt’s woes?
Hemant Nagrale was appointed Mumbai Police chief on Wednesday. (HT File)
Hemant Nagrale was appointed Mumbai Police chief on Wednesday. (HT File)
others

Reshuffle of cops to add to Maharashtra govt’s woes?

The state home department is in the process of sending a list of 12 IPS officers of the rank of director general to UPSC for the appointment of the new DGP from among them
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST

The minor reshuffle of top police officers, prompted by the state to appoint a new police commissioner for Mumbai to control the damage caused by the Sachin Vaze case, could become a headache for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The state home department is in the process of sending a list of 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the rank of director general to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of the new director general of police (DGP) from among them. Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte confirmed that the government is in the process of sending the list to UPSC.

The government could be in a difficult situation while appointing its new state police chief or DGP after the empanelment is ratified by UPSC, a process mandatory for the appointment. Among the four senior most officers in the race, three are the ones whom the government would not like to appoint for the post for various reasons.

The empanelment of three officers from the list is mandatory as per the Supreme Court ruling given in 2006 in Prakash Singh case. The state has discretion of picking one of the three empanelled officers by UPSC.

The home department has enlisted 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) from four batches (1986 to 1989) for the empanelment. The top five in the list are Sanjay Pandey, Hemant Nagrale , Param Bir Singh, Rashmi Shukla and Rajnish Seth.

Nagrale was appointed as Mumbai Police commissioner on Wednesday after Singh was shunted out following the inept handling of the Antilia explosives scare and the alleged involvement of former cop Sachin Vaze in the case.

Seth, who is the director general of the anti-corruption bureau, was appointed as acting DGP on Wednesday. Shukla is currently on the central deputation in Central Reserve Police Force. Pandey, the senior most contender (1986 batch), has openly expressed his displeasure for being sidelined amid the reshuffle. He was appointed as DG, Maharashtra State Security Corporation, which is assumed to be a side posting and has not been given any key posting in the recent past owing to his legal battles against the government.

Shukla is assumed to not be in the list of MVA government’s “favourite officers“. A section of ministers in ruling parties believe that she was close to the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government.

“If UPSC choses three from the four senior most officers, Pandey and Singh would be the ones whom the government may not want to appoint as DGP, and it would be left with no option but to reappoint Nagrale for the post. When Subodh Kumar Jaisawal was appointed for the post in 2019, Pandey was not empanelled by UPSC, while the other two officers were Nagrale and Bipin Bihari, who retired in January. If Pandey is dropped again by UPSC, the third name could be that of Shukla. In that scenario, too, the government will have no option but to reappoint Nagrale as DGP,” said an official from the home department.

If UPSC empanels Seth, who is fifth in the list in terms of seniority, the government is likely to continue him in the post by permanently appointing him as DGP. “To avoid the embarrassment, the government is expected to inform the UPSC panel about Shukla’s the deputation in the central services. In such a scenario, the state can expect Seth to be empanelled in the list of UPSC. The state chief secretary is a member of the UPSC panel that shortlists three names for the post. He may present the state’s case before the panel,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Pandey has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray complaining about the ‘injustice’ meted out to him. “You overlooked me for the post of DG anti-corruption bureau, which was given to a junior officer, despite the tradition of giving it to the senior most officer. I was sidelined even when it came to the appointment to the Mumbai Police commissioner’s post. When Jaiswal chose to go on central deputation, the additional charge was not given to me, but to a junior officer, which was illegal as per SC ruling. The career built over several years is thus demolished due to some personal prejudices,” he said. Pandey confirmed writing the letter but refused to speak on the matter any further.

When asked about the letter and the appointment of DGP, additional chief secretary (home) Manu Kumar Srivastava refused to comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(A case under Sections of the NDPS Act, The Foreigners’ Act and the Indian Passport Act was registered against unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.)
(A case under Sections of the NDPS Act, The Foreigners’ Act and the Indian Passport Act was registered against unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.)
others

Two held for 7kg heroin seizure in Amritsar with 15 lakh drug money

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:44 AM IST
On Wednesday, an anti-drug special task force (STF) had recovered 7-kg heroin that was concealed in an empty battery of a tractor, from across the barbed wire fence in an Ajnala village on the India-Pakistan border
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another special train to Lucknow will be starting on Monday. (AFP File Photo)
Another special train to Lucknow will be starting on Monday. (AFP File Photo)
others

Special Holi train to Gorakhpur chugs off from Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The Chandigarh-Gorakhpur-Chandigarh (04924 /04923) Special Weekly Express departed from the Chandigarh station on Thursday night, as part of the six special Holi trains announced by the Northern Railway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa (HT file)
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa (HT file)
others

R-Day violence accused to be honoured at Red Fort on March 28: DSGMC chief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Manjinder paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, with a farm protester Ranjit Singh, accused of attacking cops at Singhu border. Ranjit, of Nawanshahr, got bail from a Delhi court on March 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State transport minister Razia Sultana, on Thursday, addressed the media on the occasion of the government completing four years. (HT photo)
State transport minister Razia Sultana, on Thursday, addressed the media on the occasion of the government completing four years. (HT photo)
others

Transport department will end mafia in Punjab, says minister

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST
BJP workers opposed the virtual address of CM Capt Amarinder Singh and the press conference of Razia Sultana by holding a protest and alleged that the Congress government has not met its pre-poll promises
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 17, GMADA officials had visited the village to demolish the illegal houses, but deferred the drive for 60 days after stiff resistance from residents. (HT FILE PHOTO)
On March 17, GMADA officials had visited the village to demolish the illegal houses, but deferred the drive for 60 days after stiff resistance from residents. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Illegal houses in Mohali’s Behlolpur: GMADA marks inquiry against erring officials, builder

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:30 AM IST
All 58 illegal houses, sized between 50 and 100 square yards, were built four years back and sold for 15 lakh to 30 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
others

Petition in Pak court seeks direction to allow event in memory of Bhagat Singh

By Press Trust of India, Lahore
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation’s chairman, Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, filed the petition in the Lahore High Court after the provincial government refused to hold an event on the occasion
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mansukh Hiran’s body was recovered from the Retibunder Creek in Thane on March 5. (HT File)
Mansukh Hiran’s body was recovered from the Retibunder Creek in Thane on March 5. (HT File)
others

Thane trader Mansukh Hiran’s body had head, neck injuries

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The ATS is probing the death of the auto spare parts dealer who is linked to the explosives-carrying SUV found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s house last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place on March 16 evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident took place on March 16 evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Man stripped, beaten in Sangrur; seven booked

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Police have booked seven people at Amargarh police station and started an investigation as the cops say that they have also received a complaint from a woman against the man
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hemant Nagrale was appointed Mumbai Police chief on Wednesday. (HT File)
Hemant Nagrale was appointed Mumbai Police chief on Wednesday. (HT File)
others

Reshuffle of cops to add to Maharashtra govt’s woes?

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The state home department is in the process of sending a list of 12 IPS officers of the rank of director general to UPSC for the appointment of the new DGP from among them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hospitals violating the order to face action under National Disaster Management Act. (Representational image) (AP)
Hospitals violating the order to face action under National Disaster Management Act. (Representational image) (AP)
others

Elective surgeries in hospitals across Ludhiana deferred in view of rising Covid cases

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Those planning to undergo elective surgeries at various hospitals in the district will have to wait till April 1 as deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, using his magisterial powers, deferred elective surgeries scheduled between March 19 and March 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the man had claimed that he was taking the extreme step as he was cheated by his lover. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the man had claimed that he was taking the extreme step as he was cheated by his lover. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana: Guard ends life after ‘lover’ gets married to another man

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The woman, who is the manager of the same store where the 28-year-old worked, was in a relationship with him for the last nine years, his father claimed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa said a cop posted at Rohtak fired three shots at gangster Ajay when the criminal was sitting in police van after appearing before a court in connection with a weapon recover case. (AFP)
Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa said a cop posted at Rohtak fired three shots at gangster Ajay when the criminal was sitting in police van after appearing before a court in connection with a weapon recover case. (AFP)
others

Gangster shot at near Sonepat court, in critical state

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Dreaded gangster Ajay alias Bittu was shot at outside the Sonepat court by a police personnel, who was escorting him on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The curfew will now begin from 9pm instead of 11pm and continue till 5 am. (HT FILE)
The curfew will now begin from 9pm instead of 11pm and continue till 5 am. (HT FILE)
others

As Punjab extends night curfew timings, hospitality industry fears more losses

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The traders stated that the government should focus on expediting the vaccination drive rather than extending night curfew timings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a press release, I-T commissioner (media and technical policy) and official spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Surabhi Ahluwalia, without naming any person or company said search operations were conducted on a group engaged in the business of real estate, housing, hospitality and retail liquor trade in Haryana due to non-compliance to faceless scrutiny assessment notices. (HT FILE)
In a press release, I-T commissioner (media and technical policy) and official spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Surabhi Ahluwalia, without naming any person or company said search operations were conducted on a group engaged in the business of real estate, housing, hospitality and retail liquor trade in Haryana due to non-compliance to faceless scrutiny assessment notices. (HT FILE)
others

Raid on Samalkha Cong MLA’s properties: I-T dept claims tax evasion, benami properties of crores

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:59 AM IST
On the second day of the searches being carried out at properties associated with Congress’ Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhokkar, the income tax department claimed to have unearthed benami properties and tax evasion of several crores
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis that CM Uddhav Thackeray had recommended API Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement in the force. (HT File)
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis that CM Uddhav Thackeray had recommended API Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement in the force. (HT File)
others

Ex-Mumbai top cop shunted out over unpardonable mistakes: State home min

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Deshmukh said that the information had come to light from the preliminary inquiry into the Antilia explosives case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP