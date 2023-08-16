Man detained for post on Pak’s Independence Day

LUCKNOW A resident of Bakshi-Ka-Talab (BKT) has been taken into custody for allegedly sharing and endorsing a celebratory message related to Pakistan’s Independence Day on his social media account this Monday (August 14). The individual has been issued a notice under IPC section 151 (HT Photo)

Confirming the development, Brijesh Chand Tiwari, the station house officer (SHO) of BKT police station, said that the individual was apprehended on Tuesday, and an investigation is currently in progress. The police have seized his mobile device to delve into the matter thoroughly. Tiwari added, “The individual has been issued a notice under IPC section 151 (for disturbing public peace).”

“The person in question has been identified as Mohammad Jubair Ahmed, a resident of Indaura village within the BKT region,” the SHO added. Reportedly, the man owns a government fair price shop in the vicinity.

The accused purportedly shared a status on his social media account pertaining to Pakistan’s Independence Day and its struggle for freedom. He not only posted the status but also liked it. This action sparked indignation among certain individuals on his contact list, prompting them to approach the police station, urging for his arrest.

“The individual was taken into custody on Tuesday,” said the SHO. “However, during the interrogation, the arrested individual told the police that he has no knowledge of the status update and believes that it might have been posted unintentionally by another family member,” the SHO further added.

Tiwari clarified, “No FIR has been filed as of yet. We are continuing our investigation into the matter.”