Restaurant owner, friend kill drunk man, run car over friend

PUNE: A local court on Wednesday remanded two men to four days’ custody of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for hacking an inebriated customer to death and running over his friend with a car along Nashik road in Khed at around 11pm on Monday. The customer was drunk and allegedly got into a fight with the cook, manager and owner of the restaurant called Hotel Sagar in Khed and used vulgar language to threaten them with their lives.

The deceased was identified as Hemant Santosh Sutar, 20, a resident of Khed, while the injured man was identified as Suraj Vitthal Walunj, 28, a resident of Pimpri. The arrested duo were identified as Hrutik Atul Vahile, 22, owner of the restaurant, and his friend Mayur Balasahev Yevale, 20, a vegetable vendor - both residents of Waki Khurd in Khed.

Police inspector (crime) Anil Devade of the Chakan police station said, “Sutar had come to the restaurant with some of his friends. They drank, ate, paid the bill and were leaving when Sutar returned to use the facilities. The cook was washing up there and the two got into an argument. The cook called for the manager and a drunk Sutar verbally abused and got into a fight with both of them as well as the owner. He threatened them with their lives and said that they would all be taken care of in the next eight days. This enraged the restaurant owner and staff.”

After Sutar left with his friend Walunj on a bike, the owner Vahile and his friend Yevale followed them in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car. They ran the car over Walunj’s leg and then killed Sutar using swords and bamboos. The men left an injured Walunj and fled out of Pune. “We have learned that they managed to leave but came back and were hiding near Alandi fata where we found them,” said PI Devade.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chakan police station.