Five held for retd army man’s murder in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 11, 2023 08:41 PM IST

The Dhumanganj police arrested five youths who assaulted and killed Singh, 48, after an argument over overtaking snowballed into the crime, on Sunday.

The murder of a retired army personnel, Dharmendra Singh, on the night of May 31, turned out to be a road rage killing.

For representation only (HT Photo)
Acting on tip off on Sunday, police teams nabbed the suspects identified as Suresh Kumar aka Panchhi, 25, Ankit Bhartiya, 23 of Abubakarpur, Vikas Bhartiya, 21 of Pritam Nagar, Nitin Bhartiya, 22 of Sulem Sarai and Vikas, 22 of Kabir Ashram area. The arrested youths confessed to have assaulted the retired army man after the argument, police said.

ACP, Dhumanganj, Varun Kumar said that following investigations and scanning of available CCTV footage, the police team under SHO Dhumanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya, identified five suspects.

During questioning the accused confessed to attacking the retired army man near Abubakarpur crossing on the night of May 31. Singh was with his friend on his bike and had an argument with the accused when he tried to overtake their vehicles.

The accused waylaid Singh ahead on the way and attacked him. He received multiple injuries, including head injuries, and died on the spot.

