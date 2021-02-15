IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
pune news

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90

Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at his Baner residence. The last rites will be held on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant (90) passed away at his Pune residence around 9 am on Monday. Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at his Baner residence. The last rites will be held on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Jayshree, daughters Sujata and Rajashree , and son Vishwajeet.

Besides being the chairman of the Press Council of India (PCI) during 1995-2001, Justice Sawant was also instrumental in organising the first edition of Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, and served as its co-convenor along with retired Justice BG Kolse Patil.

His daughter Sujata Mane said, “My father had a remarkable career as a judge. He delivered important judgments which have benefited citizens at large. He was upright and never gave up on his principles. He will be remembered for his work for the people...He is a shining example for his courageous judgments for the benefit of the society.”

Born on June 30, 1930, Sawant started practising as a lawyer in Mumbai high court after completing LLB degree from Mumbai University. He wrote several articles and recommended many social and economic reforms in his book ‘Grammar of democracy’.

Also Read | Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges

He was appointed a judge in Mumbai high court in 1973 and his important decisions include inquiry into the June 1982 Air India crash. He was appointed a Supreme Court Judge in 1989 and retired in 1995. He also worked with retired Justice Suresh Hosbet on an Indian People’s Tribunal headed by Justice V R Krishna Iyer to investigate the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“Justice Sawant always stood for justice and emancipation of the people. He is an ideal for all of us and excelled in his field of jurisprudence, was an activist and a devoted social worker,” said retired Judge B G Kolse Patil.

Justice Sawant also chaired the judicial commission which was set up in 2003 to probe the corruption charges against four NCP ministers by social crusader Anna Hazare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
Justice (Retd) PB Sawant. (HT archive)
pune news

Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Sawant had been ailing for some time and breathed his last in the presence of his family at his Baner residence. The last rites will be held on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Consumer forum directs bank to pay 40,000 to retired army officer for delay in breaking open locker

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district consumer redressal forum has directed the Union Bank of India to pay compensation of 40,000 to a retired army officer towards mental and physical agony caused for delay in breaking open the locker in his name
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Monday Musings: Are flyovers in Pune a problem or solution to traffic woes?

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Pune: In one of its documents published on Smart City project around five years ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had stated that the city “aspires to become global urban centre”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the Pune-Satara road project, citizens will have to pay road toll. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Though National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the Pune-Satara road project, citizens will have to pay road toll. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Gadkari said, “I instructed NHAI to fund the incomplete project and finish the work in a maximum of six months. If citizens want good quality roads, they will have to pay for it.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Intensive cyclones due to warmer sea temperature: IITM study

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Pune:Warmer sea surface temperatures (SST) and subsurface temperatures are responsible for the rapid intensification of cyclones that India has witnessed in the recent past, revealed research done by scientists at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)
pune news

Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops over woman's 'suicide'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Some social media posts have claimed that the woman, who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 23-year-old woman, who is believed to have been in Pune for a spoken English course, enjoyed a mini-celebrity status on a social media application with 166,000 followers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)
The 23-year-old woman, who is believed to have been in Pune for a spoken English course, enjoyed a mini-celebrity status on a social media application with 166,000 followers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)
pune news

Suicide case: Pune police to question deceased woman’s flatmates

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, BJP sought probe into woman’s death after some audio clips indicating her association with a minister in Maharashtra cabinet went viral
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stringent law was invoked in a case of attempted murder registered against the seven people including two women. (HT PHOTO)
The stringent law was invoked in a case of attempted murder registered against the seven people including two women. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie, Pune

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The vandalism was in reaction to the police action of invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the brother of one of the arrested men
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanas ground is the hub of athletics training in Pune, there are around 500 athletes from the city who used to train daily. Now, in post-Covid these athletes are hopping between different grounds and also going to Taljai hills for practice. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Sanas ground is the hub of athletics training in Pune, there are around 500 athletes from the city who used to train daily. Now, in post-Covid these athletes are hopping between different grounds and also going to Taljai hills for practice. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Sanas ground closure impacting city athletes’ performance: Experts

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The entry at the ground was restricted after PMC built a Covid Care Centre in March and it was shut on December 27, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Pavan Salve, chief medical officer at PCMC states that the reason for a low turnout is the refusal of the registered beneficiaries which is bringing down the daily vaccination percentage at PCMC. (HT PHOTO)
Dr Pavan Salve, chief medical officer at PCMC states that the reason for a low turnout is the refusal of the registered beneficiaries which is bringing down the daily vaccination percentage at PCMC. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
PCMC which led the vaccination drive reporting the highest percentage in the initial days of the drive now has a difficult time getting the registered beneficiaries on board for the vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the meeting, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh raised safety concerns between Katraj and Narhe stretch (HT FILE PHOTO)
During the meeting, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh raised safety concerns between Katraj and Narhe stretch (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Gadkari reviewed various road development projects in the city after which he held meetings with officials of NHAI, defence, public works department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles plying on Ahmednagar Road, Wagholi. (Ht FILE PHOTO)
Vehicles plying on Ahmednagar Road, Wagholi. (Ht FILE PHOTO)
pune news

3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The project got a nod from Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, who was in the city on Saturday to review various development projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
Light trails are seen of busy Chandani chowk traffic in the evening in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Light trails are seen of busy Chandani chowk traffic in the evening in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Gadkari on Saturday reviewed the long-pending flyover work at Chandani chowk and other NHAI projects in the city following which he interacted with media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)(HT_PRINT)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)(HT_PRINT)
pune news

Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:23 PM IST
While Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, was not available for comment, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a detailed probe will be carried out and those found guilty will be punished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP