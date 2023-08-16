Chhattisgarh: Raipur revenue officer booked for allegedly raping minor girl

A revenue officer posted in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

“A patwari (revenue officer) identified as Ramavtar Lehri (35) has been booked for allegedly exploiting a minor girl sexually on the pretext of marriage,” said a senior police officer.

He said Lehri has been absconding while the police have launched a search to nab him.

According to the police, the accused revenue officer was posted in Raipur and was in touch with the rape survivor for the last two years.

“We have booked the revenue officer based on the complaint filed by a 17-year-old girl. According to the complainant, the patwari sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage,” the senior officer mentioned above said.

Police said that an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is going on while a hunt has been launched to nab him, said police.

