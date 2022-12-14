Review meeting on Buddha Nullah project | Ensure power supply to 225 MLD Jamalpur STP: Ludhiana MC chief to PSPCL

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a review meeting on Buddha Nullah project, at the MC’s Zone-A office on Wednesday.

Officials from Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), soil conservation department, among others, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, directions were issued to PSPCL officials to ensure power supply to 225 MLD Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP), which will be made operational on December 31. The PSPCL will provide a temporary connection to run the plant until the new 66 KV power sub station is established to supply power to the STP.

Discussions were also held to stop the dumping of dairy waste/cow dung into the nullah from within and outside the city limits and stop direct flow of sewage waste.

The MC commissioner said officials were also directed to tighten noose around dairy owners dumping waste into the nullah.

She also directed the officials of soil conservation department, consultancy company and representatives of dyeing industry to look into the possibilities of reusing the treated water of STPs in industry and farming purposes.

A separate meeting will be held between the representatives of dyeing industry, consultancy company hired under the project and PPCB officials to check feasibility and chalk out a plan for reusing the treated water in the industry.