Rivers continue to rise: Villagers start shifting to higher ground

After surging in flood water on Monday evening and following continuous appeals by district officials, the villagers of low-lying areas and those near embankments of the river Rapti, including Baharampur village have started moving to safer places.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) FR Rajesh Kumar Singh along with other officials checked the situation in flood-hit villages and appealed to the people to shift to safer places. He asked officials to provide all assistance to the villagers.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer Gautam Gupta said that the rise in water level posed various threats and district officials had sent around 45 boats to the flood-hit villages. He further said that 25 villages were inundated and Campierganj tehsil was the worst affected with fifty villages submerged.

According to official reports of the central water commission (CWC), the river Saryu is flowing 24 cm above the warning point in Ayodhya and River Rapti is gushing 19 cm above the danger point in Gorakhpur. Other rivers including Rohini are flowing one metre above their danger mark and Kuwano is also on the rise.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall was reported across the district on Monday. In Deoria district 120 mm of rainfall was recorded, in Sidharthnagar 150 mm, in Basti 157 mm of rainfall was recorded and drizzling continued till late evening in the city.

Abdur Rahman