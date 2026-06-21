Leaders from two main Opposition parties from the state -- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress -- visited Bilauti village in Shahpur block of Bhojpur district to meet family members of a youth who was killed after a dramatic encounter with police on June 17. RJD, Cong leaders meet family of youth killed in encounter, assure help

The youth, the family claims, was “mentally deranged” and had even surrendered his weapon to the police before he was fired upon. He had died of bullet injuries later in the PMCH. As the encounter raised a widespread hue and cry, the state government announced it to be probed by a retired high curt judge.

The RJD delegation or the investigation team, led by its leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary, met with the deceased’s family, witnesses of the encounter and local villagers to gather information about the incidence. The delegation also assured possible assistance to the bereaved family.

After meeting the family of the youth and others, Chaudhary said, “Prima facie, the case appears to be extremely serious. In a democracy, it is the state’s responsibility to protect the life and rights of every citizen. The statements of the family, eyewitnesses, and available evidence indicate that this was an alleged fake encounter.”

He said that strict legal action should be taken against the guilty police officers and personnel after proper investigation. He also stated that the RJD investigation team will objectively collect all the facts and submit its report to the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly and the party’s acting president, Tejashwi Yadav.

The investigation team also inspected the site of the incident.

Other members of the team stated that the violation of an innocent person’s constitutional rights in the name of law and order is unacceptable in any circumstances. They said that the RJD has always stood by the rights of ordinary citizens and will continue to raise its voice until justice is served in this case.

The RJD team also demanded that the victim’s family should be given a compensation of ₹1 crore, along with a government job for one member of the family.

The RJD team included former MLA and state vice-president Vijayendra Yadav, former MLA from Jagdishpur Ram Vishun Singh, state president of the Minority Cell and former MLA Mohd. Nawaz Alam alias Anwar Alam, former MLA of Sandesh Arun Yadav, Legislative Councillor Sonu Rai, RJD district president Veerbal Yadav, state spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, state general secretary Manoj Singh, Youth RJD district resident Shailendra Kumar, Mahtab Alam, Hakim Prasad, district spokesperson Alok Ranjan, and others.

A Congress Party delegation, led by state president Rajesh Ram also visited village Bilauti on Sunday. Ram listened in detail to slain youth’s parents. After meeting youth’s mother, Ram said that she is not ready to cremate her son unless his murderers (policemen) are not punished. he also added that the family is receiving “threats” that the entire family will face criminal cases if they persist with their protests.

He demanded that the Bihar government should immediately dismiss the culprit officers and prosecute them for murder.

Senior Congress leader, former state president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh also met the youth’s family assured them the issue will be raised in the state assembly and Parliament.