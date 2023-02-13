RLD launches ‘Samrasta’ drive to promote harmony in UP

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) launched a state-wide ‘samrasta’ campaign on the birth anniversary of the party’s founder president Ajit Singh on Sunday to promote harmony in the state and expose failures of the central and the state governments.

The campaign, according to RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey, will continue till February 19.

“RLD national president and MP Jayant Chaudhary kicked off the campaign from Mathura while state party president Ramashish Rai and others held a chaupal in the Churaya village panchayat in under Mohanlalganj tehasil here,” Dubey said.

Earlier, party leaders and workers paid homage to Ajit Singh and also held a seminar to remember their leader at the RLD headquarters. “Chaudhary Ajit Singh was the leader of all the communities and castes and worked for communal harmony and peace all his life,” party leader Anupam Shukla while addressing the seminar.