Road linking Gzb, Gr Noida shut for month for revamp

Ghaziabad/Noida: The Shahberi Road, connecting Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik to Greater Noida (west), will be out of bounds for commuters for about 20-25 days due to widening work to be taken up in Greater Noida. The officials of the Ghaziabad police said that they have asked commuters to restrict movement on the Shahberi Road stretch and use National Highway 9 instead. Barricades at the Shahberi road culvert on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The road will go under repairs from March 25, and the Shahberi culvert has been barricaded. The road serves as a lifeline to thousands of daily commuters between the two cities and also faces huge traffic congestion during peak hours.

“The children are having their examinations and the school van will now be diverted to another route which goes through a nearby village. The road there is narrow and there is a lot of traffic movement. So, it will pose issues for students and also for daily commuters. However, one the widening is complete, it is expected that the traffic flow will ease out,” said Namita Sharma, a resident of Crossings Republik.

The Crossings Republik road which connects to Shahberi begins from near NH 9.

Traffic police officials said that a majority of commuters must use the highway and take a left turn towards the Tigri roundabout to proceed to Greater Noida areas.

“The Shahberi Road is closed for about 20-25 days for the widening work to be taken up. The majority of traffic will be diverted towards NH 9 and then towards the Tigri roundabout (Taj highway) near Vijay Nagar. The internal village road behind the Crossings Republik township is narrow and only two-wheelers and small vehicles can pass,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP (traffic), Ghaziabad.

The Noida traffic police on Tuesday also issued a diversion plan and blocked the traffic movement for about a month due to the road widening project.

“The traffic police have issued an advisory regarding the road widening project being carried out by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) from Tuesday. As they (GNIDA officials) have informed us that the work will be completed in 20 to 25 days, we have deployed additional traffic police and implemented diversions for around a month,” said Lakhan Singh, Noida’s DCP (traffic).

The advisory states that vehicles heading towards Crossings Republik via Shahberi from Noida to Crossing Republik will be diverted from Gaur Chowk to the left onto Taj Highway and then towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway/NH 9. Similarly, traffic coming from Crossing Republik will take the Delhi-Meerut Expressway/NH 9 and then Taj Highway to reach Noida.

Manish Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida West, who regularly uses this stretch, said, “The traffic diversion will affect our daily routine, but the widening of the road was necessary to handle the heavy traffic flow between the two cities. After the project, traffic will ease and at least two vehicles will be able to pass at a time.”