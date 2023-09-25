Roadshow by ministry of ports, shipping and waterways in Varanasi on Sept 25

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) will hold a roadshow (symbolic) in Varanasi on September 25, paving the way for the highly anticipated 3rd Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS). The event is scheduled at the Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi. (File photo for representation only)

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and ministry of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, will chair the meeting to be joined by representatives from governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, stated a press release.

UP’s minister of transport Daya Shankar Singh, principal secretary, transport government of UP, Lakko Venkateshwarlu, transport secretary of Jharkhand Kripa Nand Jha, transport secretary of West Bengal Dr Saumitra Mohan, and transport secretary of Bihar Sanjay Kumar Agarwal will attend the meeting.

Anchored by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the Varanasi meeting will be a platform to explore the maritime sector’s growth, foster collaboration, and unlock opportunities for stakeholders in this vital sector. The event is also expected to witness presence of Nepal’s physical infrastructure & transport minister Prakash Jwala.

“Our focus on waterways, from the Gati Shakti Initiative to the ambitious Jal Marg Vikas Project, signifies a resolute dedication to unlocking the vast potential of our maritime sector. This transformative era is not only about strengthening our industry but also about embracing sustainability and environmental stewardship. The Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is where these aspirations will converge, partnerships will flourish, and our shared vision will materialize,” stated Sonowal in a press statement.

Sanjay Bandopadhyay, IWAI chairman, said, “At the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, we will converge to explore groundbreaking ideas, forge collaborations, and chart a course towards a brighter future. Together, we will create a legacy that transcends generations, one that defines a new era of waterway development in India and beyond. Join us on this transformative journey, and let’s shape a future where waterways are not just a source of life and culture but also the driving force behind a thriving and sustainable nation.”

UP Ayush minister’s public relations officer Gaurav Rathi said that Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu will welcome union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON