RO/ARO (Pre) Exam-2023 results: Aspirants protest outside UPPSC office, demand revised answer key

A group of aspirants gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office on Tuesday to protest the revised answer key for the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination-2023 not being released. Aspirants protesting outside UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Protesters raised slogans and submitted a memorandum to the commission officials, demanding transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

The protest was led by Ashutosh Pandey, who alleged that the Commission has been misleading candidates repeatedly. According to him, the preliminary exam was conducted on July 27, and the provisional answer key was released on July 30. However, several questions in the key reportedly contained errors and discrepancies.

“A number of incorrect answers in the key could cost candidates 10 to 15 marks, which is critical in a high-competition exam like this,” said Pandey. He emphasised that such a margin could significantly affect a candidate’s chances of clearing the cutoff.

Through their memorandum to the UPPSC deputy secretary, the aspirants demanded the immediate release of a revised answer key, cutoff marks, and individual scorecards. They also insisted that all essential details be made available promptly after any examination.

In addition, the candidates called for strict action against subject experts responsible for the erroneous questions. They warned that if their demands are not addressed, the protest will be intensified in the coming days.