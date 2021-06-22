Robbers break into businessman’s house in Shalimar Bagh, decamp with cash and jewellery worth 20 lakh

New Delhi: Five unidentified robbers, four of them wearing masks, broke into the house of a businessman in Shalimar Bagh, held his 24-year-old daughter hostage, ransacked her room and decamped with cash and jewellery worth over ₹20 lakh in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The robbers remained in the house for nearly one and a half hours and ransacked the entire room in which the woman slept. Their activities were captured in a CCTV camera installed inside the house. The businessman and his 22-year-old son were sleeping in their respective rooms with the air-conditioners (ACs) on when the dacoity was being committed at their house. They could not hear anything and remained in their sleep when the robbers fled with the cash and jewellery, the police said.

“The robbers also took away the woman’s iPhone so that she could not call the police or anyone about it. While leaving the house, they threatened to kill her family members if she raised an alarm. The woman was so scared that she did not wake up her father or brother, fearing that the robbers were inside and they may harm them. She in fact alerted her friend through a messaging application on her laptop,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The woman’s friend informed the police about the crime. The woman’s family members learnt about the crime when the police reached their home. The dacoity took place between 2.30 am and 4 am, the police said.

“We have registered a case and are trying to identify and nab the robbers. Prime facie, it appears that someone known to the family had tipped off the robbers about the cash and jewellery. It is because the robbers specifically asked the woman about the jewellery her family members had purchased for her wedding,” the officer added.

Police said that the businessman, Ramesh Bansal, deals in steel utensils and has a factory in Wazirpur. He lives with his daughter, Arushi, and son, Chetan, at their ground floor flat in BN block in Shalimarg Bagh. His other family members live on the upper two floors of the building. Arushi is pursuing her physiotherapy course from a private institute, the police said.

Initial investigation into the case revealed that since security guards were present at the entry and exit gates of the residential society, the suspects cut the iron fencing of a park close to the businessman’s house and entered the building premises by scaling the boundary wall. They twisted the lock of a slider door and entered his ground floor flat.

“The robbers went straight to the woman’s room and overpowered her. They threatened to kill her if she screamed. The robbers asked her to tell them where the jewellery purchased for her wedding were kept. They broke open the almirah, took out cash and the jewellery and fled,” said the officer, adding that the suspects appeared to be in the age group of 30 and 35.