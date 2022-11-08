Home / Cities / Others / Ronil Sarkar frequented Chandari forest alone: Police

Ronil Sarkar frequented Chandari forest alone: Police

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Not only his friends have confirmed this, but also CCTV footage showed him walking towards the forest alone on October 31, the day he went missing after attending school.

Police had suspected that Ronil went to the forest alone (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Ronil Sarkar, a class 12 student who was found murdered last week, often went to the Chandari forest where his body was found.

Police had suspected that Ronil went to the forest alone. “He doesn’t seem tense at all in the footage,” said an official, adding that teams were trying to find out whether he went to the forest to meet someone. As such, the police were verifying footage from CCTV cameras on GT Road from where one can easily enter the forest.

Additional DCP (East) Brijesh Srivastava said Ronil was murdered the day he went to the forest. Over the last two days, the police have rounded up five gamblers who frequented the forests. Two of them who knew Ronil were being grilled extensively, said an official.

The police have also questioned a number of his friends who divulged crucial details about his relationships. But on the other hand, the fact remains that the police haven’t been able to establish the motive behind the murder even after a week.

“The absence of a motive is making the investigation a bit difficult,” said sources in the department. Meanwhile, Ronil’s family met Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana in an attempt to expedite the investigation.

The Sarkar family has also got support of lawyers who have threatened an agitation. Kanpur Bar Association has written to the authorities underlining the police failure in solving the murder.

