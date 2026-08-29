In a major action against suspected wildlife trafficking, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team recovered 120 live turtles from the ladies’ coach of the Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express in Dhanbad division, officials said on Saturday. RPF recovers 120 live turtles from Doon Exp at Dhanbad

The turtles, believed to be of the Indian Flapshell species, were found abandoned inside six bags and sacks during a special checking operation conducted under Operation Wild.

According to RPF sources, the divisional-level task team was conducting a search of Train No. 13010 between Gomoh and Dhanbad around 12.30 am on the intervening night of August 28 and 29.

During the inspection, the team noticed six unattended bags and sacks in the last compartment of the women’s coach towards the rear of the train. Passengers present in the coach were questioned, but none claimed ownership of the bags.

The suspicious bags were subsequently unloaded at Platform No. 2 after the train reached Dhanbad. In the presence of witnesses, the bags were opened and each was found to contain 20 live turtles, taking the total recovery to 120.

RPF Post in-charge Ajay Prakash said, “The recovery was made during a special checking operation under Operation Wild. As no passenger claimed ownership of the bags containing the live turtles, the matter is being investigated from the angle of suspected wildlife trafficking. Coordination has been established with the Forest Department for handing over the rescued turtles and completing the necessary legal procedures.”

The RPF has launched efforts to identify the person who placed the turtles in the train and ascertain their intended destination. The recovered turtles are being handed over to the Forest Department for further action and safe conservation.