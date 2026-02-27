Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that a modern cancer hospital, along with nursing and dental colleges, will be developed at the Hamirpur Medical College complex at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore. ₹1000 crore cancer hospital, medical colleges to be built in Hamirpur: Himachal CM

During an inspection of the ongoing construction works at the medical college, the chief minister reviewed the proposed site for the cancer care centre. He said that the facility would ensure that quality healthcare services are available to people closer to their homes.

Himachal Pradesh reports one of the highest numbers of cancer cases in the country after the north-eastern states, according to an official statement. The establishment of a dedicated hospital in Hamirpur will ensure accessible and quality cancer care for patients within the state.

The chief minister informed that 11 new specialist departments were recently approved for the Hamirpur Cancer Hospital. These include medical oncology, surgical oncology, pain relief and supportive care, nuclear medicine, anaesthesia and critical care and pathology. Other departments will cover paediatric oncology, radiology and imaging, gynaecologic oncology, radiation therapy and stem cell and bone marrow transplants.

By providing these services at a single place, the state government aims to ensure that patients do not have to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for advanced treatment, saving them both time and money, Sukhu said.

Highlighting the increasing incidence of cancer cases, the chief minister emphasised the need for systematic screening, prevention, monitoring, recording and timely diagnosis.

During an interaction with doctors at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, Sukhu observed that medical colleges in the state have largely become referral institutions. He stressed the need for systemic improvements to ensure that comprehensive healthcare services are available within Himachal Pradesh, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.