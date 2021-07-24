27 lakh looted from Tarn Taran village ATM

Tarn Taran Unidentified miscreants broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India with a gas cutter in Kasel village and looted ₹27 lakh. Police said the incident took place about 2am, when the guard, Sahib Singh, had gone to his home after shutting down the ATM room; he discovered the loot on Saturday morning and informed the police.

He has been taken in for questioning, as the police said it suspected the role of an insider. His call details are being ‘examined’. The robbers had dismantled the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera before the loot, police added, saying that investigation was on to identify the number and identity of the robbers.

“According to the SBI bank branch manager, Sarpreet Singh, the machine had over ₹27 lakh. We have asked him to provide detailed record of this. We are hopeful of arresting the culprits soon,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP-City) Sucha Singh Bal, who had visited the spot along with other officials. A team of forensic experts also visited the spot.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at Sara-E-Amanat-Khan police station.