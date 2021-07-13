RSS Chintan Shivir deliberates on third wave, assembly polls

The five-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming camp) of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), which Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat presided over, concluded in Madhya Pradesh side of Chitrakoot (in Satna district) on Tuesday. The camp had started on July 9.

In the various sessions, the Sangh leaders discussed the response to the probable third wave of pandemic, upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Sangh also asked the government to prepare well for the third Covid wave. “Extensive arrangements should be made in the country to minimise the impact of the third wave of coronavirus,” said a press statement issued by the Sangh.

Discussion was also held on the construction of Ram temple. People aware of the details claimed that Ram Mandir Trust secretary Champat Rai was warned and told that no wrongdoing would be tolerated.

The issue of land deals came up for discussion at the meeting and Champat Rai met the Sangh chief over the construction of temple, said people privy to the details. Rai has been in a dock after allegations of irregularities in the purchase of land in Ayodhya. He was told to ensure complete transparency in the construction of Ram temple, they said.

Rai in his meeting with Bhagwat sought to assure him that the allegations were baseless and the Ram temple would be built in the next three years, said Mahant Ram Hriday Dass, member of RSS National Guidance Committee.

The Sangh leaders also discussed the new population policy the Uttar Pradesh government has launched. Entire leadership supported the policy and said it should be introduced before the UP assembly polls. The bill banning cow slaughter was also reviewed at the camp.

“The Sangh supports the population control move by the UP government. This is quite an important development. Saints said this act needed to be replicated on the national basis,” Mahant Dass said.

In addition, the Sangh made key changes in the responsibilities of office bearers, a crucial move ahead of the elections in five states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. Dr Krishna Gopal, who was the Sangh’s pointsman in the BJP, was changed. He was replaced by Sah Sarkaryawah Arun Kumar, who would now coordinate with the BJP.

At the same time, the Sangh has also made changes in West Bengal and at level of prant pracharaks. The exercise was based on social engineering as other castes, particularly the OBCs, were given representation, said people aware of the details.

The Sangh leaders also gave hints of the inhouse social engineering it has set in motion and mood to emerge as a holistic nationalist body than a mere Hindutva body, they added.

Discussions were held on the loss of West Bengal assembly elections as well besides the BJP’s performance in seven other states where it lost or barely clung back to power.

Muslim outreach was deliberated upon and it was decided the Sangh would open shakhas (morning or evening assemblies) in Muslim pockets.

Further, the Sangh would register a strong presence on the social media and establish a wing on lines of the BJP’s IT cell. The IIT pass outs would get the opportunity of setting up this wing. The Sangh has developed a liking for the Koo app, which it would extensively use.

Bhagwat in his weeklong stay met a number of seers, including Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, and those associated with Akhara Parishad. The saints extended full support to the Ram temple construction. Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said he objected to Bhagwat’s “Hindu and Muslims have same DNA remark” and added that the RSS chief (during his meeting) listened to it but did not reply.