RTE notification: Online admission form available beginning February 9
PUNE In order to avail admission under the Right To Education (RTE), parents can now fill the application form online from February 9 for the academic year 2021-22.
Under RTE, 25 per cent seats are reserved for nursery and class one admission in schools. The list of schools under the RTE will be published on February 8.
As per the latest notification by the school education and sports department, the online forms for schools under the RTE will be available from February 9 until February 26.
“The list of schools will be declared by February 8. The admission will be done by a lottery system like every year. The lottery will be done from March 5 and March 6. The last waiting list will be out by May 15,” stated the notification.
The schools shall enrol themselves until January 30, according to the education department.
Last year, the RTE admissions were stalled due to the pandemic. The last round of admissions was completed in January this year. This has led to confusion among parents.
“Because of the confusion and delay from last year, I was not very hopeful if my child will get admission this year under the RTE. But this notification has given a ray of hope,” said Pradnya Gaikwad, a Pune-based parent.
